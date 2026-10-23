‘Weka mawe’ boxer Mbavu Destroyer delves into politics as he announces bid for MCA seat

Boxer Mbavu Destroyer has announced that he will run for the Makongeni MCA seat. ©Facebook

Boxer Mbavu Destroyer has announced that he will run for the Makongeni MCA seat. ©Facebook

Boxer Mbavu Destroyer has thrown his hat into the political ring after announcing that he will vie for the Makongeni MCA seat in Nairobi in 2027.

Kenyan amateur boxer Mbavu Destroyer, real name Ferdinand Omondi, has announced his bid for the Makongeni Ward Member of County Assembly post in the 2027 General Election.

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The boxer, who has become an online sensation since his much-publicised fight with Majemebe early this year, is seeking to ride on his popularity to capture the seat currently held by Peter Imwatok Jamateso of ODM party.

Mbavu Destroyer announced his bid via a campaign poster shared online which features him wearing boxing gloves against a backdrop of the Kenyan flag, with a road sign bearing the name Makongeni Ward.

Mbavu lists agenda Makongeni residents

“Breaking News: It has been confirmed that I will be vying for MCA, Makongeni Ward, come 2027,” the poster read.

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The boxer accompanied the poster with a caption reading: “Whenever a cockroach falls into the soup, it doesn’t spoil the soup. But it just spoiled the appetite…..it’s now about time…..Nimejaaa ngori na itakua mbayaaaaa.”

In the poster, which closes with the slogan “Together We Can!”, he lists his main agenda for the people of Makongei being; creation of jobs, championing for better education, quality healthcare and improved infrastructure.

How the boxer became an online sensation

The boxer, known for the “weka mawe” slogan has become an online sensation since he started trading bards with fellow amateur pugilist Majembe, real name Portifas Odipo, early this year.

Their rivalry gave birth to a bout, known as the Vurugu Fight Night at Kasarani Indoor Arena in April, aimed at settling the debate on who was better between the two with Majembe emerging victorious via a technical knockout, a result Mbavu Destroyer disputed.

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