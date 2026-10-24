Eastleigh building collapse: Identity of the owner & names behind project revealed

A screen-grab image of the terrifying moment when the multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh

A screen-grab image of the terrifying moment when the multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh

As officials descend on the scene and relevant agencies swing into action, the identities of the individuals and entities linked to the building are beginning to emerge, adding a new dimension to a disaster that has left Kenyans demanding answers.

The Eastleigh building collapse has evolved into a flurry of activity, drawing senior government officials and state agencies into the unfolding investigation as questions emerge over the people behind the ill-fated structure.

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The multi-storey building which was under construction with shops occupying the basement and ground floor collapsed on Friday, October 23, 2026 with fears of mass casualty.

As officials descend on the scene and relevant agencies swing into action, the identities of the individuals and entities linked to the building are beginning to emerge, adding a new dimension to a disaster that has left Kenyans demanding answers.

Behind the emergency response lies a broader question of regulatory oversight and whether those responsible for the construction will be held accountable as focus shifts to who owned, developed or approved the building.

Sakaja reveals the names & entities behind the collapsed Eastleigh building

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In a bid to clear the air, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja asserted that the building whose construction was ongoing at the time of the tragedy, was erected without the required approvals.

He named those involved, including the owners of the property, detailing how rogue entities operated in blatant violation of existing laws.

“This property is owned by a family. It is the estate of the late Wilson Mutia Musyoki. We have looked at the documentation; they had applied for change of user in 2024 and this was granted. Then an application was made by one John Mutia Musyoki, who is the developer on record. That application was to do 15 (floors) plus basement. That application was never granted, meaning there is no approval for this construction,” Sakaja explained.

The governor lamented that professionals who ought to be familiar with the requirements were involved various stages of the project, with construction proceeding without approval.

The rubble at the scene where a multi-storey building collapsed in Eastleigh

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He named some of those involved, complete with their registration details, insisting that they have to provide answers on how the project proceeded without approvals, culminating in yesterday’s tragedy.

“The change of user was applied for through a physical planner, Nathan Mutunga Kiti. The architect on record is Emmanuel Mwangi Maina,” Sakaja explained, adding that an engineering firm, Precise Civil Engineering Limited, was also involved in the project that ended in tragedy.

On its part, the National Construction Authority (NCA) identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A Limited as the contractor for the proposed development.

7 reported missing: Murkomen’s update on collapsed Eastleigh building

According to an update provided by the Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security, Kipchumba Murkomen, 67 construction workers were on site at the time of the tragedy.

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“Sixty-seven construction workers were at the site when the building collapsed. All have been accounted for. Sixty-six escaped uninjured, while one sustained injuries and is in stable condition in hospital,” Murkomen said in a statement after visiting the scene on Friday night.

Seven people have been reported missing with rescue efforts underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen

“Eleven shops on the ground floor and in the basement were occupied at the time of the collapse. Seven people have been reported missing. The rescue team has made contact with some of them, and efforts are underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble,” he added.