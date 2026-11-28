How Edwin Sifuna landed former White House photographer for high-profile US tour

How Edwin Sifuna landed former White House photographer for high-profile US tour

How Edwin Sifuna landed former White House photographer for high-profile US tour

From White House to Linda Mwananchi: How Polly Irungu joined Sifuna's US tour.

From the corridors of power at the White House to the political battlegrounds of Kenya's 2027 succession race, Polly Irungu is once again behind the lens, capturing moments that tell powerful stories about leadership, influence and the people shaping politics.

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The former White House photographer, who built a reputation documenting some of the most consequential moments in American politics, has turned her camera towards Kenya's unfolding political story, documenting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during his ongoing tour of the United States.

With her background documenting high-profile political figures and events at the White House, Irungu brings a unique perspective to the senator's engagements, capturing not just the formal meetings and public appearances but also the behind-the-scenes moments that help shape the public image of Sifuna.

Edwin Sifuna and his entourage interacting with Kenyans in the diaspora during his ongoing US tour.

But how did the Nairobi Senator manage to secure the services of the decorated photographer who once documented life and politics at the White House, and whose involvement has added an intriguing international dimension to Sifuna's engagements in America?

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How Polly Irungu joined Sifuna's US tour

While introducing Polly Irungu to the audience as he engaged Kenyans in the diaspora on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Sifuna explained that his initial photographer had experienced delays in securing a visa.

The setback turned into a blessing in disguise as Irungu stepped in to offer her services as part of her contribution to Linda Mwananchi.

Edwin Sifuna and his entourage interacting with Kenyans in the diaspora during his ongoing US tour.

“Nilipokuwa nakuja hapa, photographer wangu alichelewa kupata viza. Lakini Mungu ni nani. Naingia hapa napatiwa photographer alikuanga White House. Ako wapi Polly? Saa hizi huyu alikuwa anapiga picha White House. Saa hii ako na sisi hapa Linda Mwananchi,” he said.

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Polly Irungu's profile

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Polly Irungu moved to the United States at the tender age of four.

She grew up in Kansas and Oregon, where her passion for visual storytelling took root.

File image of Polly Irungu with former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The role saw her contribute to the visual storytelling of the Biden-Harris administration, documenting Harris’s engagements and ensuring that the administration’s imagery resonated with its mission and values.

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