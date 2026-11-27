Caroline Karimi is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Group Director of Finance and Strategy at Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Image: Files)

Caroline Karimi is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Group Director of Finance and Strategy at Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Image: Files)

Co-operative Bank Group's Finance and Strategy Director, Caroline Karimi, has been named East Africa's Top Woman in Finance at the 2026 CFO Awards, recognizing her role in the bank's growth strategy, financial management and transformation.

Caroline Karimi, Co-operative Bank Group's Director of Finance and Strategy and Chief Financial Officer, was named Top Woman in Finance in East Africa at the 2026 CFO Awards held in Nairobi on November 26.

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The award made her the first recipient of the regional honour.

She was also among the nominees for the overall East Africa CFO of the Year award, which recognises leadership and performance across the finance profession.

Organised by CFO East Africa, the awards bring together finance executives and business leaders from across the region to recognise achievements in financial leadership, strategy and corporate management.

Caroline Karimi was named the inaugural Top Woman in Finance in East Africa at the 2026 CFO Awards in November 2026 (Image: Files)

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The strategy behind the recognition

Karimi's recognition is closely tied to her contribution to Co-op Bank Group's financial direction and growth.

According to the award organisers, she spearheaded the development of the bank's five-year growth strategy and established a revenue assurance unit that has helped recover more than Sh1 billion.

She also led capital and debt-raising transactions exceeding US$300 million, strengthening the group's funding position.

The bank's 2025 Integrated Report outlines its Good to Great Corporate Strategic Plan for 2025–2029, which targets a balance sheet exceeding Sh1 trillion by 2029.

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The plan focuses on expanding the group's market position, deepening its reach within the co-operative movement, improving customer experience and accelerating digital transformation.

These responsibilities place the finance function at the centre of the bank's long-term planning, from allocating resources and managing costs to ensuring that growth is supported by sound financial controls.

The 2026 CFO Awards for East Africa, organized by CFO East Africa, took place on November 26, 2026, at the Mövenpick Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

From Toyota and Safaricom to Co-op Bank

Karimi's career spans more than two decades across the financial, telecommunications, consumer goods and automotive industries.

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She began her corporate career in management accounting at Toyota East Africa in 2003, before joining Safaricom in 2007 as a finance business partner.

In 2012, she moved to Unilever as a Finance Manager before joining Co-operative Bank in December of the same year.

At the bank, she initially headed Cost and Business Change Management.

She was promoted to Chief Manager for Business Performance Effectiveness and Reporting in January 2015 before taking up her current Group Director of Finance and Strategy position in June 2020.

Her academic and professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi, alongside certification as a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and Certified Public Secretary.

She is also a certified productivity coach and a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School leadership programme.

Recognition beyond an individual achievement

Karimi's award comes at a time when financial leadership increasingly involves more than preparing accounts and overseeing budgets.

Finance executives are expected to guide investment decisions, manage financial risks, secure funding and translate corporate strategy into measurable business results.

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Her recognition also highlights the growing presence of women in senior financial leadership across East Africa.