Sharon Otieno's family plans to head to the Court of Appeal to challenge Okoth Obado's 25-year prison term, questioning the strength of the court's evidence and warning of the impact on her surviving children.

In an unexpected legal twist following Friday’s High Court sentencing, the family of the late Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has announced plans to challenge the 25-year prison term handed to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

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Speaking outside court on Friday, November 27, 2026, after High Court Judge Cecilia Githua delivered the sentence, the family’s legal representative said they were dissatisfied with the custodial ruling and would take the matter to the Court of Appeal.

The announcement adds a striking new chapter to a case that has gripped the country since Sharon’s murder in September 2018, and places the victim’s relatives alongside Obado’s own legal team in seeking to overturn the outcome.

'We Are Going to Show the Whole World That It Was a Bad Decision'

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Addressing journalists after the ruling, the lawyer representing Sharon’s family, Antony Opondo, acknowledged the authority of the court while making clear that the family intends to contest both the reasoning behind the judgment and the harshness of the sentence.

"We have received the court's position today. Of course, we are not happy with it, but we respect it nonetheless," he said.

"We will take the necessary steps to proceed with an appeal. We somehow feel the position was influenced by other factors that we feel we need to flesh out to appeal so that the court of appeal may have a second look at the facts and the law."

The lawyer argued that the High Court’s conviction and sentence leaned heavily on circumstantial evidence rather than direct eyewitness accounts tying the accused directly to the physical act.

"Because if you read the judgment, the judge herself says that none of the witnesses who are called to testify stated that they saw the accused persons do ABCD in furtherance of the crime. It's purely circumstantial evidence. We are going to show the whole world that, actually, it was a bad decision."

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Why the Family Says Prison Cuts Off Support for Sharon’s Children

Former Migori Governor and 2 co-accused found guilty of the murder of Sharon Otieno

Beyond questioning the strength of the evidence, the family’s legal team raised practical concerns about what keeping Obado behind bars means for Sharon’s surviving children.

During earlier mitigation hearings, Sharon’s parents had pleaded with the court to spare Obado a custodial sentence, telling the judge they had reconciled with him and that he was providing vital financial support for the children he left behind.

The lawyer argued that locking up the former county chief strips him of the ability to access his finances and continue supporting the family.

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"Once you take somebody into custody, you deprive them of their liberty completely. They are unable to access the bank account. So how then does the judge expect the governor to continue supporting the family when he's in custody? Because in custody, you are unable to access anything," he added.

"How will the judge be able to support you? So we feel that it was still a bad decision. It was not a good decision. We expected a non-custodial sentence based on the precedent of the court. The judge said that most of the decisions that were presented were distinguished from the facts of this case, but we feel they were not."

How Justice Cecilia Githua Ruled on the Mercy Plea

The late Sharon Otieno

Earlier in the day, Justice Githua had explicitly addressed, and rejected, the family’s request for a non-custodial sentence when handing down 25-year prison terms to Obado and his former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, and an 18-year sentence to former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ojwang Obiero.

The three men were convicted in July 2026 following a lengthy trial in which the prosecution called 42 witnesses and produced 81 exhibits over the September 3, 2018 killing of 26-year-old Sharon in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, while she was seven months pregnant.

In declining to grant a non-custodial term, Justice Githua warned that courts must be careful not to set a dangerous precedent where convicted offenders in grave crimes like murder appear able to buy their way out of prison by offering financial assistance to vulnerable victims' families.