An image of Sam Nganga, the World Bank Group's Country Manager for Rwanda.

An image of Sam Nganga, the World Bank Group's Country Manager for Rwanda.

Nganga is the first country manager in Rwanda to represent all four World Bank Group institutions the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) through a single country office.

Kenyan national Samuel Kamau Nganga has been officially appointed as the new Country Manager for Rwanda by the World Bank Group.

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The appointment places the veteran development finance executive at the helm of the global institution’s operations, strategic engagements, and development programmes in the East African nation.

The appointment was formally approved during a Rwandan Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and was publicly announced by the World Bank Group later that same day. Nganga steps into the role following the tenure of Sahr Kpundeh, who served as Rwanda's country manager from September 2023 until August 31, 2026.

World Bank Group

A Historic unified mandate

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Nganga’s appointment marks a significant structural milestone for the World Bank Group in Kigali. He makes history as the first country manager in Rwanda tasked with representing all four core institutions under the World Bank Group umbrella through a single, unified country office.

Previously, engagements across public and private sector arms often operated through separate institutional channels. Under this consolidated leadership model, Nganga will coordinate the local activities of:

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)

The International Development Association (IDA)

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The International Finance Corporation (IFC)

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA)

By bringing these four entities under one roof, the World Bank Group aims to streamline its financial instruments, policy advice, and risk-mitigation guarantees to deliver faster, more cohesive support to Rwanda’s economy.

Priorities: Job creation and equitable growth

In his new capacity, Nganga will oversee the institution's overarching engagement with both the Rwandan government and the country's private sector. This includes spearheading the design, development, and execution of comprehensive country programmes tailored to national priorities.

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According to statements from the World Bank, his core mandate will centre on initiatives aimed at stimulating job creation, alleviating poverty, and raising overall living standards in alignment with Rwanda’s long-term development goals.

Reflecting on his historic appointment and immediate focus areas, Nganga emphasized the importance of inclusive economic expansion. “I am honoured to lead the first joint World Bank Group representation in Rwanda and will prioritise job creation to drive equitable economic growth for the people of Rwanda,” he said.

Steering the 2027–2035 Country partnership framework

Nganga assumes leadership at a pivotal moment in the relationship between Kigali and the Bretton Woods institution. His arrival coincides with active preparations by Rwanda and the World Bank to draft and finalize a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) covering the multi-year period between 2027 and 2035.

This foundational agreement will serve as the strategic blueprint determining where the institution directs its funding and technical expertise across various sectors of Rwanda's economy over the next eight years.

Guiding the formulation and rollout of this framework ensuring that public sector lending from the IBRD and IDA complements private sector investments from the IFC and MIGA will be one of Nganga's primary responsibilities.

Nearly two Decades of institutional experience

Nganga brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience at the World Bank to his new post, paired with deep regional knowledge of East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

He first joined the institution’s Sub-Saharan Africa Department in 2007, steadily rising through the ranks to occupy several senior management and operational leadership roles.

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Prior to being named Country Manager for Rwanda, Nganga served as Manager in the International Finance Corporation’s Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services Africa department.

Before taking on that portfolio, he worked as the IFC’s Regional Head of Operations for Africa, where he was instrumental in scaling private sector investments and operational execution across the continent.

Beyond his multilateral development career, Nganga also possesses strong private-sector corporate credentials in East Africa. Before joining the World Bank Group in 2007, he spent three years working as Director and Chief Operations Officer at the accounting and advisory firm KPMG in Kenya.