Why Bread, Chapatis and Co Stay Pricey: 7 Things to Know About Kenya's Wheat Market IMAGE/COURTESY

Why Bread, Chapatis and Co Stay Pricey: 7 Things to Know About Kenya's Wheat Market IMAGE/COURTESY

Why Bread, Chapatis and Co Stay Pricey: 7 Things to Know About Kenya's Wheat Market

A new African Competition Forum assessment breaks down how seven global grain traders and local pricing rules shape what Kenyans pay for everyday wheat staples.

From loaves of bread and chapatis to mandazi, pasta, and biscuits, wheat is a daily staple in Kenyan homes.

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Yet behind every bite sits a global supply chain, and a set of local market rules, that can push retail prices higher than international benchmarks.

An assessment by the African Competition Forum (ACF), which brings together regional and national regulators including the Competition Authority of Kenya, takes a closer look at how Kenya’s wheat trade works and why consumers feel the squeeze at the checkout counter.

1. Seven Global Giants Sit at the Centre of Imports

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The report identifies seven multinational commodity traders shaping Kenya’s wheat import pipeline: Bunge Global SA, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Holbud, Seaboard Corporation, Me Solaris, and Wild Agri.

Rather than simply handing over grain at the dock, these firms manage the purchasing, ocean transport, and bulk logistics feeding into Mombasa on behalf of Kenyan millers, putting them in direct control of key costs fed into local food manufacturing.

2. No Illegal Collusion Found, but Market Power Is Lopsided

While the watchdog found no evidence of deliberate tender manipulation, price-fixing, or unlawful collusion, it flagged serious structural vulnerabilities.

Because these global intermediaries operate at such massive scale, their dominance weakens the negotiating leverage of domestic millers and limits fair competition across the value chain.

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3. Boardroom Moves Abroad Echo in Kenyan Pantries

Whole wheat bread with butter

Although these multinationals run regional trading desks in Nairobi and Mombasa, their core pricing strategies, foreign exchange hedges, and risk-management decisions are anchored overseas.

By tapping into international futures exchanges and real-time global supply data, their parent companies set the pricing baselines used locally, tying everyday Kenyan staples directly to boardroom moves abroad.

4. Their Commercial Footprints Run Deep Across the Region

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The seven firms plug into East Africa’s grain trade in different ways. Louis Dreyfus Company directs regional flows through hubs in Nairobi and Mombasa, while Cargill runs expansive grain origination and trading through its Kenyan arm.

Seaboard Corporation holds a direct equity stake in major local miller Unga Limited, Holbud manages multi-continent grain and fertiliser supply chains, and Dubai-based Me Solaris and Wild Agri channel shipments from major export hubs into the Middle East and East Africa. None of the trading houses issued statements on the report’s findings.

5. Imports Fill a Massive Local Supply Gap

Drawing on market activity from the 2024/2025 financial year, the assessment notes that Kenya imported 2.2 million tonnes of wheat to cover domestic production deficits.

The bulk of those shipments came from leading global exporters including Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina, meaning international freight and import expenses directly influence household grocery bills nationwide.

6. Quotas and Price Floors Keep Local Costs Elevated

Under Kenya’s regulatory framework, a state pricing committee sets a minimum purchase rate for homegrown wheat, and millers are required to buy set quotas of local grain alongside permitted imports.

While designed to protect Kenyan farmers and bolster food security, the ACF warns that these price floors disconnect local trade from cheaper global alternatives.

During the review period, the National Cereals and Produce Board maintained a baseline price of Sh4,750 per 90-kilogramme bag for Grade One wheat, a threshold that has since climbed to Sh5,100, forcing processors to pay a premium even when imported wheat could land for less.

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7. Shelf Prices Also Reflect Local Overheads and Tender Risks

The ACF stopped short of detailing exact trader profit figures or calculating how much surplus cost trickles directly onto supermarket shelves, noting that domestic expenses such as electricity tariffs, milling, packaging, and regional transport also drive retail prices.