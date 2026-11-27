KQ management aims to restore the full fleet by 2027, cut costs, conserve cash, pay down debt, and raise capital while leveraging resilient passenger traffic.

Kenya Airways (KQ) has issued a formal profit warning to investors and the general public, forecasting that its net earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, will be at least 25% lower than the figures recorded in 2025.

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The announcement highlights the severe operational and macroeconomic headwinds facing Kenya’s national carrier as it navigates a turbulent global aviation landscape.

In a notice dated November 26, 2026, the Kenya Airways Board of Directors attributed the anticipated earnings contraction to a combination of escalating aviation fuel prices, persistent global supply chain bottlenecks, and acute shortages of critical aircraft spare parts.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Airways PLC makes this announcement pursuant to Paragraph 14.5.7 of the Thirteenth Schedule of the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023, and for the information of Investors and the General Public,” the notice stated. “The Board brings to the attention of the public that the earnings for the current financial year 2026 are expected to be at least 25% lower than the earnings reported for the same period in FY2025. This announcement is based on the forecasted financial results of the Group for the year ending 31st December 2026.”

Kenya Airways CEO Habil Waswani

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Geopolitical pressures and supply chain strain

A primary driver behind the airline's downgraded outlook is the geopolitical instability in the Middle East, which has triggered a sharp spike in global jet fuel prices one of the largest expense lines for any international carrier.

Simultaneously, ongoing bottlenecks in the global aerospace supply chain have delayed the procurement of essential aircraft components.

These part shortages have directly impacted Kenya Airways' fleet availability and overall operational reliability, forcing several planes to remain grounded.

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According to the Board, the resulting operational inefficiencies and heightened maintenance expenses have eroded profit margins and placed sustained financial pressure across the airline’s flight network.

Despite these cost-side challenges, commercial demand remains a bright spot. The airline noted that passenger traffic continues to show resilience, with top-line revenue growth signaling ongoing commercial recovery across the broader aviation industry.

Turnaround strategy and 2027 fleet restoration

Looking past the immediate financial turbulence of 2026, Kenya Airways has outlined a strategic roadmap aimed at stabilizing operations and returning to sustainable profitability. Management plans to restore its full fleet to active service by 2027, a move expected to resolve capacity constraints and boost revenue generation.

Alongside fleet restoration, the airline is implementing strict cost-containment measures and aggressive cash-conservation protocols. Management also intends to pare down its heavy debt load and execute a capital-raising exercise to fortify its balance sheet and fund long-term expansion.

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Kenya Airways Chairman Kiprono Kittony reaffirmed the board's confidence in the carrier’s underlying fundamentals and its strategic value as a vital catalyst for Kenya’s economic growth through trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

Government financial intervention

The profit warning arrives roughly one month after the Kenyan Cabinet approved a substantial financial lifeline for the airline. Following a State House meeting on Friday, October 9, 2026, the Cabinet greenlit US$350 million (approximately Sh45.4 billion) in shareholder financing to help Kenya Airways stabilize its liquidity and return grounded aircraft to the skies.

“To support the turnaround of national carrier Kenya Airways, Cabinet approved USD350 million in shareholder financing to meet urgent financial obligations, including aircraft maintenance and returning grounded planes to service,” a Cabinet dispatch read.

Under the oversight of the National Treasury, the funds will be disbursed in tranches and carry a repayment timeline of up to 10 years, with provisions allowing the debt to be converted into equity pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. In a parallel move to clean up the carrier's balance sheet, the Cabinet also endorsed converting Sh122 billion in existing government loans and accrued interest into an equity-qualifying tradable instrument.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways, has issued a profit warning. See quoted tweet for my August conversation with the then CEO, Capt. Kamal, & CFO, Mary Mwenga, on the search for a strategic investor. https://t.co/kFBj7LENeQ — Julians Amboko (@AmbokoJH) November 27, 2026

The full-year profit warning follows a challenging first half of 2026. For the six months ended June 2026, Kenya Airways saw its net loss widen by 32% to Sh16.08 billion, up from the Sh12.15 billion loss posted during the same period in 2025.

While revenue climbed 9 percent to Sh81.25 billion an impressive feat given that the airline operated with 9% less seat capacity surging operating expenses outpaced top-line gains. Total operating costs rose 14% to Sh91.90 billion, resulting in an operating loss of Sh10.64 billion.