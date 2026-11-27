The incident took place in broad daylight, with the CCTV timestamp showing approximately 3pm on November 24.

The incident took place in broad daylight, with the CCTV timestamp showing approximately 3pm on November 24.

CCTV cameras captured a man in a red Manchester United jersey snatching wrapped nyama choma directly from an unattended grill, adding to a week of viral theft footage. Recently, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed how an MP was caught on camera pocketing a mobile phone in Parliament. Recently, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed how a Member of Parliament was caught on camera pocketing a colleague’s mobile phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.

A man wearing a Manchester United jersey gave CCTV cameras an unexpected show after helping himself to nyama choma straight from the grill reportedly at Taruz Grill Garden in Kiambu.

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The CCTV footage went viral in the same week after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed how a Member of Parliament was caught on CCTV taking a colleague’s mobile phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.

The restaurant's surveillance cameras at around 3pm captured the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, November 24, 2026,.

The man, dressed in a red Manchester United shirt and a cap, arrived carrying a small black bag and what appeared to be a snack.

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CCTV footage posted below showed him walking past the grill before briefly reaching out to touch the meat. He then moved away, appearing to look around and check whether anyone was watching.

But he was not done.

After a short while, the man returned to the grill, picked up one of the wrapped portions of nyama choma and hurriedly walked away with it.

His actions appeared to go unnoticed at the time, as no restaurant attendant was visible at the counter to stop him.

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CCTV captures nyama choma theft at 3pm

The incident took place in broad daylight, with the CCTV timestamp showing approximately 3pm on November 24.

Rather than placing an order or approaching the restaurant staff, the man appeared to take advantage of the unattended grill to grab the meat and leave.

Local man captured by CCTV cameras stealing Nyama Choma at Taruz Grill Garden Kiambu👇 https://t.co/yilxMMcJyA — Salutiiiii (@SalutRn) November 24, 2026

Taruz Grill Garden serves different varieties of meat, including beef, pork, chicken and goat.

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The footage has drawn attention for the man's seemingly casual approach, with his Manchester United jersey adding an unexpected talking point to the unusual incident.

CCTV footage captures MP pocketing colleague's iPhone

Recently, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed how a Member of Parliament was caught on parliament's cameras pocketing an colleagues iPhone.

Wetang’ula recounted the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as he challenged lawmakers to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the dignity of the House.

He said the incident happened when the National Assembly was deeply divided, with political tensions running high and disagreements among members escalating.

According to the Speaker, CCTV footage was retrieved and presented to his office for review. He watched the recording alongside the Majority Leader and one or two other lawmakers.

😂😂😂MP ako na side hustle ndani ya Parliament. https://t.co/gCTGZBodCG — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 25, 2026

Wetang’ula said the lawmaker was later summoned and confronted with the recording but denied taking the device, even after being shown the footage.

iPhone belonged to MP Sabina Chege

Nominated MP Sabina Chege disclosed that the mobile phone National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula recently said was captured on CCTV being taken by a fellow lawmaker belonged to her.

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Chege told Parliament on Wednesday, November 25, that her newly purchased iPhone disappeared during chaotic scenes in the National Assembly on June 8, 2023, following a confrontation over her position as Deputy Minority Whip.