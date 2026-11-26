The NTSA operates an automated traffic camera and surveillance network across major Kenyan highways (Image: Files)

The NTSA operates an automated traffic camera and surveillance network across major Kenyan highways (Image: Files)

NTSA moves to suspend driving licenses over unpaid traffic fines in Christmas crackdown

NTSA is targeting hundreds of thousands of driving licences in a festive-season enforcement crackdown after recording 1.7 million traffic violations in 30 days. Motorists with unpaid penalties could face suspension and a fresh driving test.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced a major crackdown targeting motorists with unresolved traffic violations, including speeding offences and unpaid instant fines.

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The announcement was made on November 26 during the launch of the Msimu Bila Ajali road safety campaign at Mlolongo, Machakos County.

NTSA Director-General Nashon Kondiwa said the authority had recorded approximately 1.7 million vehicle- and driver-related violations over the preceding 30 days.

About 740,000 of the recorded violations involved speeding, identified as one of the major contributors to road accidents.

The authority has announced plans to suspend up to 300,000 driving licences as part of the wider enforcement exercise.

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Approximately 15,000 licences had already been suspended during the preceding month.

The Director-General also identified at least 30,000 speeding-related licence suspensions as a priority for the following week.

The reports cover different stages and categories of the wider crackdown, rather than 300,000 confirmed speeding cases.

NTSA working with traffic police officers to conduct impromptu vehicle inspections along busy highways (Image: Files)

Which motorists risk losing their licences?

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The enforcement exercise targets private motorists, public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and commercial vehicle operators.

NTSA says drivers with outstanding instant traffic fines who have neither paid the penalties nor lodged complaints against them are among those at risk.

Commercial vehicle and PSV drivers account for a substantial proportion of the targeted licences.

The authority says it has already suspended drivers found repeatedly violating traffic requirements and will use technology to identify vehicles and motorists with poor compliance records.

According to the Director-General, a suspended licence will remain inactive until the outstanding issue is resolved.

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He also said affected drivers would be required to undertake fresh driving tests before their licences are reinstated.

NTSA will not publish a public list of affected motorists, citing data protection requirements.

Drivers are instead expected to receive individual notifications, with their suspension status reflected in the authority's enforcement system.

What happens when you receive an instant traffic fine?

Kenya's Minor Traffic Offences enforcement framework operates under Section 117 of the Traffic Act.

The revised framework, which the government announced would take effect on June 1, 2026, provides for motorists to receive notifications of alleged minor traffic violations through electronic channels, including SMS and email.

A notice should identify the alleged offence, the date and location, the prescribed penalty and the applicable response procedure.

Under the revised approach, motorists generally have two options: admit the offence and pay the prescribed penalty, or dispute the allegation in court.

A motorist who believes the notice concerns the wrong vehicle, an inaccurate record or an offence they did not commit should use the available dispute process rather than simply ignoring the notification.

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Drivers should retain the notice, vehicle information, any relevant photographs or other evidence and payment records.

Payments should only be made through official channels identified by NTSA. Motorists should avoid sending money to individuals claiming to be able to remove penalties or reverse licence suspensions.

A traffic police road block along Thika Road (Image: Files)

A separate crackdown on vehicles with tampered speed limiters

The licence suspensions are not the only enforcement measure announced by NTSA.

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The authority also plans to suspend the inspection status of approximately 25,000 vehicles suspected of having tampered speed-limiting devices.

Investigations reportedly found commercial vehicles fitted with speed limiters that were nevertheless recording excessive speeds.

NTSA suspects that some devices may have been interfered with to allow vehicles to travel above prescribed limits.

Affected vehicles will be required to undergo the necessary inspections before their status can be restored.

These vehicle inspection measures are separate from the suspension of individual driving licences.

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What should motorists do now?

Drivers should establish whether they have outstanding traffic penalties before undertaking long journeys, particularly during the December holiday period.

Anyone receiving an NTSA notification should verify the vehicle registration details, offence, date, location and penalty.

Where a fine is accurate, it should be settled through the official payment procedure.

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Where the allegation is disputed, motorists should follow the prescribed court process and retain documentation supporting their case.

Drivers should also ensure that their licences, vehicle inspection certificates and insurance records are valid.

With NTSA stepping up surveillance during the festive season, unresolved traffic offences could create serious complications for motorists, PSV operators and commercial transport businesses.