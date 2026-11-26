Retirement in Kenya is regulated by the Retirement Benefit Authority under the Retirement Benefits Act (Image: Files)

Retirement in Kenya is regulated by the Retirement Benefit Authority under the Retirement Benefits Act (Image: Files)

Kenya's first standalone Retirement Medical Fund: Who can join and how does it work?

Kenyan workers and retirees can now save separately for healthcare in old age under a newly registered medical fund. Here's how IMARA PRMF works, who qualifies and when members can access their savings.

Kenya has launched its first standalone Post-Retirement Medical Fund (PRMF), giving workers and individuals another way to prepare for healthcare costs after leaving employment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dubbed IMARA Post-Retirement Medical Fund, the scheme was launched on November 25 by CPF Financial Services and Kenbright Holdings Limited after receiving approval from the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

Unlike ordinary pension savings, which primarily provide income after retirement, a post-retirement medical fund is specifically designed to finance healthcare in old age.

The launch follows the Retirement Benefits (Post-Retirement Medical Funds) Regulations, 2026, gazetted under Legal Notice No. 146 on August 7, 2026.

The regulations provide for two types of arrangements: standalone medical funds and internal medical funds established within existing occupational pension schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IMARA is the first standalone scheme registered under the new framework.

Retirement in Kenya centers on the 60-year mandatory public service retirement age (Image: Files)

Who can join IMARA PRMF?

The scheme is open to individuals and employers seeking to provide medical savings arrangements for their employees.

According to the fund's membership information, individuals can join between the ages of 18 and 80.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working members aged 18 to 59 can make monthly contributions until they reach 60.

People who have already retired, aged between 60 and 80, can join through a one-off lump-sum payment.

Members can also choose whether to cover themselves alone or include a spouse, depending on the selected package.

The scheme offers different medical coverage options, including a package based on SHA benefits, comprehensive cover and international medical cover.

The benefits and contribution amounts vary depending on the selected package and the member's circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contributions are determined by the scheme's rules and actuarial calculations rather than a single standard payment applicable to everyone.

When can members access the money?

The regulations provide that members generally access their medical benefits upon reaching the retirement age specified in their fund's rules, which cannot be lower than 50 years.

Before retirement, access is restricted.

Trustees may, however, approve early access for medical benefits in circumstances involving serious illness or incapacitation.

Members who leave employment before retirement can either transfer their accumulated savings to another registered post-retirement medical fund or leave the money invested until they become eligible to access the benefits.

Upon retirement, the money can be used in several ways.

Members may retain their savings within the fund to purchase medical insurance from a registered insurer, access medical coverage provided through the fund, reimburse qualifying medical expenses or purchase a medical annuity to finance healthcare premiums.

The regulations also allow members to extend access to medical benefits to their dependants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new regulations also allow members to extend access to medical benefits to their dependants (Image: Files)

Can you transfer your pension savings?

One of the notable features of the new framework is that Kenyans can allocate part of their existing retirement savings towards post-retirement healthcare.

A retiring member may transfer up to 50 per cent of their accrued benefits in a registered retirement scheme into a PRMF.

For active members, transfers are generally capped at 10 per cent of accrued retirement benefits before commutation, subject to the applicable rules and exceptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional Voluntary Contributions can also be transferred in full.

This gives workers another option when deciding how to distribute their retirement savings between income and future healthcare expenses.

Is the new medical fund compulsory?

The establishment of PRMFs under the new regulatory framework does not introduce a compulsory medical deduction for every Kenyan employee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Membership in IMARA is a separate savings arrangement that individuals or participating employers can choose to use.

It is not an automatic addition to NSSF contributions, nor does it replace SHA membership.

The fund is intended to provide an additional source of healthcare financing when employment income and employer-sponsored medical benefits are no longer available.

Kenyans considering membership should first examine the contribution requirements, medical benefits, exclusions, applicable waiting periods and conditions for accessing savings under the scheme's trust deed and rules.