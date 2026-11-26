Dr Aisha Kibwana led the treatment that has seen Bryson's skin improve significantly following his diagnosis with Norwegian scabies, also known as crusted scabies.

Dr Aisha Kibwana led the treatment that has seen Bryson's skin improve significantly following his diagnosis with Norwegian scabies, also known as crusted scabies.

Bryson's skin has undergone a striking transformation, with the young boy now showing a noticeable glow and healthier appearance after struggling with a severe case of Norwegian scabies. A fundraiser for Bryson raised over KSh 10 million.

A Nairobi-based dermatologist is receiving praise for the role she played in helping young Bryson Makokha recover from a rare and severe skin condition that once left him struggling to interact with people.

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Bryson Makokha undergoing treatment.

Bryson's skin has undergone a striking transformation, with the young boy now showing a noticeable glow and healthier appearance after months of struggling with a severe skin condition.

The improvement is a sharp contrast to his earlier appearance, when thick crusts and scaling covered much of his skin.

Dr Aisha Kibwana led the treatment that has seen Bryson's skin improve significantly following his diagnosis with Norwegian scabies, also known as crusted scabies.

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Dr Aisha Kibwana.

Bryson attracted national attention after a video showed him crying while selling bananas in Bungoma County. Some customers had reportedly avoided him because of his skin condition, prompting an outpouring of support from Kenyans.

Following a public fundraiser that raised more than KSh10 million for his family, Bryson was taken to Dr Kibwana for specialised medical attention.

Bryson Makokha.

The dermatologist examined him, conducted tests and recommended an intensive treatment programme that involved medication and prolonged skin care.

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Dr Kibwana's 10-hour daily treatment routine

Dr Kibwana, a psychodermatovenerologist who specialises in skin conditions and their psychological effects, worked alongside a team of nurses to care for Bryson.

For two and a half weeks, the medical team spent approximately 10 hours each day applying medication and attending to his skin as part of the treatment process.

The doctor reportedly requested a bathtub to support the intensive care routine.

Bryson Makokha undergoing treatment.

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She carried out the work while in the first trimester of her pregnancy. Eric Omondi, who helped mobilise Kenyans to raise money for Bryson's treatment, said she occasionally stepped away when experiencing pregnancy-related nausea before returning to continue caring for the boy.

"This is the doctor who made our son whole and clean," Eric Omondi said. "It is a miracle."

Doctor says Bryson still needs continued treatment

Despite the visible improvement in Bryson's skin, Dr Kibwana said his recovery journey was far from over.

She credited Kenyans for contributing towards his treatment and ensuring he could access specialised care.

"He got the best treatment possible, and through that he will continue to get subsequent treatment and follow-ups month in, month out," she said.

The dermatologist urged Bryson's caregivers to remain consistent with his medication, stressing that continued application of prescribed ointments was necessary.

"This is just the beginning of the journey," Dr Kibwana said. "You have to keep applying his ointments."

Dr Kibwana appeals to skincare brands to support Bryson

The dermatologist also called on skincare companies to help sustain Bryson's recovery by providing moisturisers and other suitable products.

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She said such support would help meet his ongoing skincare needs as he continues with treatment and regular medical reviews.

Dr Aisha Kibwana (Right) with Eric Omondi.

Bryson's story has drawn attention to the challenges faced by people living with visible skin conditions and the importance of access to medical care and community support.

Bryson Makokha's skin has undergone a striking transformation, with the young boy now showing a noticeable glow and healthier appearance after months of struggling with a severe skin condition.