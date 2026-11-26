TSC officials undertaking an intensive retooling programme for 1,600 Senior School teachers in Media Technology, Theatre and Film on Wednesday, November 26, 2026.(Image:TSC)

TSC officials undertaking an intensive retooling programme for 1,600 Senior School teachers in Media Technology, Theatre and Film on Wednesday, November 26, 2026.(Image:TSC)

The training involves blended learning combining 18 days of hands-on residential training, two weeks of online modules, and a four-week school-based project focused on content mastery, pedagogy, and using locally available government resources

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has initiated a major retooling programme for 1,600 Senior School teachers handling Media Technology, Theatre, and Film to strengthen implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announced in a statement on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the programme targets educators teaching specialised subjects under the Sports and Creative Arts pathway and began on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The Commission noted that the training is designed to equip participating educators with the practical competencies and subject knowledge required to guide learners effectively in classrooms and production spaces.

“As Competency-Based Education (CBE) rolls out, the Commission is running an intensive retooling programme for 1,600 Senior School teachers in Media Technology, Theatre and Film,” TSC announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two-cohort rollout and blended training structure

To manage logistics and ensure focused instruction, the TSC is rolling out the programme across two distinct cohorts. The first cohort is scheduled to run from November 23 to December 12, 2026, while the second cohort will take place in April 2027.

Rather than relying solely on classroom lectures, the programme uses a blended structure combining in-person residential sessions, virtual modules, and practical school-based application. According to the TSC, the model pairs hands-on instruction with continuous learning back at the school level.

“Through 18 days of hands-on residential training, 2 weeks of online modules, and a 4-week school project, teachers are gaining content mastery and pedagogical knowledge,” the Commission stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond pedagogy and technical instruction, the retooling is intended to help teachers nurture student creativity and talent using locally available government-provided resources. Participants are also receiving exposure to media and film facilities and equipment so they gain direct practical familiarity with the environments and tools tied to the subjects they teach.

KIMC partnership and continuous professional development

Addressing delegates at the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KECSHA) conference on November 9, 2026, Mitei announced that the Commission would partner with the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) to prepare educators for specialised learning areas.

Speaking at the forum, Mitei highlighted that the partnership would give teachers direct access to industry specialists, technical equipment, and dedicated training centres operated by KIMC across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strengthening Senior School creative pathways

Under the CBE framework, Media Technology, Theatre, and Film sit among specialised learning areas that demand both strong instructional methods and practical technical familiarity.

This afternoon at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Hon. Martha Koome presided over the official swearing-in of CPA Cheptumo Ayabei, OGW, as the new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). https://t.co/J4mlxwURjV — TSC (@TSC_KE) November 20, 2026