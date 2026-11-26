The preacher, who also lived in Nairobi, had built a following among gospel music audiences in Kenya and eastern DR Congo.

The preacher, who also lived in Nairobi, had built a following among gospel music audiences in Kenya and eastern DR Congo.

Gospel fans across Kenya and DR Congo are mourning the death of Pastor Emmanuel Ushindi, the celebrated singer behind the hit 'Dunda Mu Yesu', who passed away in Bunia.

Gospel music fans are mourning the death of Congolese pastor and singer Emmanuel Ushindi, popularly known for his hit song Dunda Mu Yesu.

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Pastor Emmanuel Ushindi.

Ushindi died in Bunia, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, according to reports from local media.

The preacher, who also lived in Nairobi, had built a following among gospel music audiences in Kenya and eastern DR Congo, particularly in Bukavu and surrounding areas.

He was known for combining gospel music with messages about faith, marriage, relationships and family values.

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Ushindi gained recognition through songs that used everyday experiences to communicate Christian teachings and encourage positive family relationships.

CONFIRMED SAD NEWS 😔 😟 PASTOR EMMANUEL USHINDI HAS PASSED ON Pastor Emmanuel Ushindi, a gospel singer and minister originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, died on November 25, 2026. • Death: Reports on November 25, 2026, state that he died in Bunia. • Background & Ministry: He was a gospel musician and minister of the Word originally from the DR Congo who also resided in Nairobi and was widely known in Bukavu and surrounding areas. • Music: His songs include Dunda Mu Yesu, Heshimu Wazazi, Kamundala, Habari za Kilio, Uheshimiwe Baba, Nimejificha chini ya mwamba, and many more. — Rumba Chronicles 🇰🇪 🇨🇩 (@Mbagayah) November 25, 2026

Some of his best-known tracks include Dunda Mu Yesu, Heshimu Wazazi, Kamundala, Habari za Kilio, Uheshimiwe Baba, Chabusiku and Nimejificha Chini ya Mwamba.

His song Dunda Mu Yesu became one of his recognisable releases, earning him an audience beyond his home country.

The gospel minister's first album, Uheshimiwe Baba, was released in 2013, while he later released an EP titled Nikuone in 2024, according to local media reports.

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Ushindi's death was reported on November 25, with Congolese media giving different accounts of where he was found in Bunia.

Pastor Emmanuel Ushindi.

One report said he was discovered at his home, while another reported that he was found in a hotel room where he had been staying during an evangelism mission.

Reports also indicated that he had recently completed a week-long preaching campaign at a Pentecostal church in Bunia.

The circumstances surrounding his death had not been established at the time of publication, and no confirmed cause of death had been announced.

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Social media claims linking his death to Ebola had also not been confirmed by health authorities, his family or his church.