Gachagua Claims Poisoned Dinner in Kisumu Was First of 3 Assassination Attempts on His Life

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged repeated assassination attempts prior to his October 2024 impeachment.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has recounted how an unexpected dinner invitation from a friend allegedly saved him from eating poisoned food in Kisumu.

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Rigathi Gachagua served as the second deputy president of Kenya before he was impeached (Image: Files)

Gachagua while detailing what he described as attempts on his life before his impeachment in October 2024, further claimed an officer from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was behind the alleged poisoning.

He said his dinner was already prepared at his hotel when an Asian friend called and invited him to eat elsewhere. Gachagua said he abandoned the meal at the hotel and only learnt later that it had allegedly been poisoned.

“There were two assassination attempts, one in Kisumu. An officer from the National Intelligence Service attempted to poison me. Luckily for me, just before I got to my hotel room, where my dinner was ready, an Asian friend called me for dinner. So I said, 'Forget about that hotel dinner, we are going for dinner somewhere'. We came to know later that that food had been poisoned. I could have died in Kisumu. God was very gracious," he said.

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Gachagua speaking during a live Citizen TV broadcast did not provide evidence to support the poisoning allegation or explain how he later learnt that the food had allegedly been contaminated.

Former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The former Deputy President also claimed there was another attempt to poison him during a meeting with Kiama Kia Ma elders at his Wamunyoro residence.

Kiama Kia Ma is a cultural and traditional wing of the Kikuyu Council of Elders involved in preserving Agikuyu customs and offering guidance on community affairs.

Gachagua alleged that someone had arranged for the food he was expected to share with the elders to be poisoned. He said the plan failed because they did not eat as had been intended.

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He did not disclose when the alleged incident took place or name the person he suspected of organising it.

Gachagua further recalled an incident at Wilson Airport in Nairobi when an individual allegedly advised him not to board a helicopter and instead travel by road.

He linked the warning to what he described as three attempts on his life, although he did not provide details of the third alleged incident.

The former Deputy President also claimed that President William Ruto's handlers later tried to convince him to resign from office after the alleged plots failed.

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According to Gachagua, he rejected the proposal and maintained that his political opponents should pursue impeachment if they wanted him removed from office.

"One day I was going to take a chopper at Wilson Airport, and somebody told me, forget about that chopper, just drive. Three attempts were made. When that didn't work, he tried to call me and persuade me to resign. I refused. I said, 'Impeach me if you want. But you must be prepared to face the consequences. And the consequences are here now," Gachagua said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua