Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are stepping up preparations for AFCON 2027, with Tanzania making major moves that could bring significant economic benefits.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could unlock up to $2 billion in economic value across East Africa, according to Tanzania’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, who has called on businesses to gear up for the historic event.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the CAF AFCON 2027 Coordination Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Makonda outlined how the tournament, scheduled from June 19 to July 17, 2027, will spur growth across hospitality, tourism, transport, and commerce.

Dubbed PAMOJA AFCON 2027, the event marks a first for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as three nations, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, co-host the continent's flagship football tournament.

It also represents the championship’s return to the region after a 50-year absence, following Ethiopia's staging of the finals in 1976.

Tanzania's Major Milestones With CAF

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AFCON 2027 logo. Image: CAF

Tanzania has secured key operational and commercial milestones with CAF as tournament preparations accelerate.

At the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, the AFCON 2027 Coordination Headquarters, relocated from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam, was officially inaugurated as the central coordination hub between CAF and the three co-hosts.

CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu confirmed that senior CAF staff are moving into the new Dar es Salaam offices, while Kenya and Uganda host satellite operations offices.

Alongside the headquarters launch, CAF and the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) signed a strategic tourism promotion agreement, making TTB an Official Sponsor of TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 to showcase Tanzania's tourism appeal to visiting fans and investors.

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Chasing Billions and Transforming the Economy

The 29-day tournament will feature 24 national teams competing in 52 matches across eight venues, drawing an estimated 1.8 to 2 million supporters to the region.

Tanzania alone is set to stage between 40 and 50 per cent of the fixtures across Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Zanzibar, projecting an influx of up to 900,000 visitors and around five trillion Tanzanian shillings ($2 billion) in total economic value.

Makonda noted that the surge in visitors presents a major market for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), provided local businesses are equipped to meet demand.

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“The challenge won’t be the market demand, but our capacity to deliver,” Makonda explained, as quoted by Taarifa. “We must expand our services, build capacity, and ensure our businesses are fully prepared.”

To capture this financial opportunity, Makonda advised entrepreneurs to register their businesses, establish a digital presence, and adopt international payment solutions.

He also encouraged service providers to build multilingual capabilities in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic to serve international fans.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

The sports minister stressed that the success of AFCON 2027 will extend beyond goals, stadiums, and packed stands.

“Our true success will be judged by the sustainable jobs we generate, the enterprises we help expand, the tourists we win over, and the livelihoods we uplift,” he stated.

“Let us not build state-of-the-art stadiums while ignoring the broader economy. AFCON 2027 must leave an enduring footprint long after the final whistle blows.”

Makonda commended Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for guiding policy and regulatory frameworks aimed at maximising citizen participation and economic returns from the tournament.