CS Ruku enforces mandatory HRIS adoption by Dec 20 to flag ghost workers, unauthorized pay hikes, and payroll irregularities across state agencies.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has issued a firm ultimatum to the chief executives of all state institutions, ordering them to enroll their organizations in the centralized Human Resource Information System (HRIS) or face public exposure and administrative consequences.

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Addressing officials at the Kenya School of Government on November 25, Ruku expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace at which state agencies are adopting the mandatory digital platform.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, more than 200 government institutions have yet to onboard onto the system, despite an existing Cabinet directive requiring universal compliance across the public sector.

Ruku emphasized that enrollment in the HRIS is closely tied to statutory oversight by key regulatory bodies. Institutions must demonstrate that their organizational frameworks and compensation packages have received proper authorization before they can be fully integrated into the system.

Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei

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“We passed a decision on whether your Human Resource instruments have been ratified or approved by the Public Service Commission and whether your salary structure has been ratified by SRC. At the end of the month, you must ensure you are onboarded on HRIS,” Ruku stated during his address.

To ensure immediate compliance, the Cabinet Secretary set a final deadline of December 20, 2026, for all government agencies to complete the onboarding process. He described the timeline as a mandatory Cabinet directive that leaves no room for further extensions or administrative excuses.

Ruku noted that certain chief executives have been stalling implementation with repeated justifications, warning that the government is prepared to take decisive action against heads of institutions who continue to defy the order.

Specifically, he indicated that the ministry could publish a comprehensive list of non-compliant agencies and their chief executives before Christmas to enforce accountability.

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The push for universal HRIS adoption is part of a broader government crackdown on widespread payroll irregularities and financial leakages within the public service.

Earlier, on November 23, Ruku highlighted that the centralized platform is designed to give the state an accurate, real-time overview of its entire workforce. By establishing the exact headcount in every agency, the system will help authorities identify individuals drawing public funds without properly documented employment records.

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that several state entities have been disbursing salaries without securing the required approvals for their human resource structures from the Public Service Commission (PSC) or verifying their salary scales with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Furthermore, Ruku disclosed that some institutions have been unilaterally increasing employee remuneration after logging internal promotions into their local payroll systems even when those promotions had not been officially sanctioned by the PSC.

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Once fully operational across all agencies, the HRIS platform is expected to automatically flag critical anomalies, including double salary payments, multiple employees registered under identical or similar identification details, and unauthorized changes in pay grades.

Alongside the digital transition, Ruku noted that ongoing biometric verification exercises and regular staff audits will be deployed to dismantle ghost worker networks and curb fraudulent disbursements.

Beyond technical and administrative reforms, the Cabinet Secretary called on public institutions to reinforce internal whistleblower protection mechanisms. He stressed that civil servants who come forward to report payroll manipulation, corruption, or financial misconduct must be shielded from intimidation, harassment, or professional retaliation. Creating a secure environment where employees can expose wrongdoing without fear of victimization, he argued, is essential to sustaining long-term accountability.