A boda boda rider’s emotional account of a painful morning theft has caught Eric Omondi’s attention, prompting the comedian to step in with an unexpected response.

A distressed boda boda rider has broken down after his motorbike was stolen early in the morning, prompting comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi to launch an urgent search to trace him and pledge three replacement bikes.

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The emotional plea began when the rider shared a video recounting how he stepped away briefly to get change before heading back to work, only to return and find his motorcycle gone.

How the Morning Theft Happened

In his viral clip, the rider explained that the theft occurred early in the morning right after he parked his motorbike outside his house to get change so he could continue working. His frustration deepened because the loss hit just as his hustle was starting to pick up.

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“Waah jamaa, asubuhi na mapema, nimepark nduthi niende nichange ndio nirudi niendelee na kazi, natoka nje ya keja, Napata hakuna bike. Washaniibia bike, saa zile mtu ameanza kumake kakitu, mshaniibia bike. Cheki mkipatana na bike yangu, mniambie tu, juu saa nitaanzia wapi. Nafaa kufanya nini. Mwenye atapatana na bike yangu, nirudishieni bike yangu. Hizo sio rada, wacheni hizo,” he said in the video shared by Eric Omondi.

“Guys, early in the morning, I parked my motorbike to go get a change so I could come back and continue working; I stepped outside the house, and I found there was no bike. They have stolen my bike, right when someone has started making a little something; you have stolen my bike," the English translation reads.

“If you come across my bike, just tell me, because now where will I start? What am I supposed to do? Whoever comes across my bike, please return my bike to me. Those are not good moves, stop that.”

Eric Omondi’s Pledge to Replace the Bike

Comedian Eric Omondi

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After seeing the rider’s distress, Eric Omondi moved quickly to rally his online following to track the man down, going a step further than a simple replacement by promising three motorbikes so he can rebuild and scale his livelihood.

“Huyu tutamnunulia Nduthi Tatu akuwe Bossy🙏🙏🙏🙏. Please help me find this brother🙏🙏🙏,” Eric Omondi shared the video with the caption.

Translated into English, Omondi said: “We will buy this one three motorbikes so he becomes a boss. Please help me find this brother.”

Eric Omondi's Track Record With Hustlers

Omondi’s appeal taps into a familiar pattern in his public outreach, where he regularly steps into viral everyday struggles involving low-income workers and boda boda operators.

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