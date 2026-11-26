NSSF benefits guide: Who qualifies and what documents you need

Members should apply directly through an NSSF branch or website rather than using third-party middlemen.

Kenyans seeking to access their retirement savings or claim family benefits have been urged to apply directly with the National Social Security Fund rather than paying middlemen who promise faster payouts. In a notice issued on November 26, 2026, the Fund clarified that it charges no claim fees and uses no third parties to speed up settlements.

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“You do not need a third party to access your NSSF benefits. Submit your application directly to NSSF. Once all required documents have been verified and accepted, your claim will be processed and paid directly into your bank account,” the authority stated.

Officials noted that funds are paid directly into a claimant's bank account once submitted documents are verified and accepted. Applicants should determine which benefit category applies to them, gather the required documents, and obtain or download the application form from an NSSF branch or the Fund's website before applying.

NSSF CEO David Koross(right)

Age and withdrawal benefits for retiring members

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Members nearing retirement can claim savings under two categories based on age and employment status. The Age or Retirement Benefit applies when a member reaches 55 or retires from regular employment.

Applicants must submit a certified retirement letter, certificate of service, or termination letter; NSSF membership card; National ID, passport, or Alien ID; and EFT bank details.

A separate Withdrawal Benefit is open to members aged at least 50 who have retired from regular paid employment. Applicants must submit a certified retirement letter, certificate of service, or termination letter; NSSF membership card; National ID, passport, or Alien ID; and EFT bank details.

Survivors’ benefit priority order and family documentation

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When an NSSF member dies, eligible dependants and relatives can claim the Survivors’ Benefit. Beneficiaries are considered in a strict order of priority:

Children: Children, irrespective of age or gender, if the spouse is also deceased or the member was a single parent.

Parents: Parents, where the deceased was unmarried and had no children.

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Siblings: Brothers or sisters, where the deceased was single, had no children, and both parents were deceased.

Guardians: Guardians of the deceased member’s children where both parents are deceased and all children are minors.

Administrators: Applicants holding letters of administration where all other eligible dependants have been exhausted.

Applicants must provide the member’s original death certificate, a photocopy of the deceased’s identity card if available, the claimant’s National ID, passport, or Alien ID, a letter from County Administration confirming the dependants, and the deceased member’s NSSF membership number.

Invalidity and emigration claims require extra verification

Members unable to work due to health conditions may qualify for the Invalidity Benefit if certified permanently incapable of working due to physical or mental disability. Members aged at least 50 with permanent partial incapacity preventing employment may also qualify.

Applicants must submit an NSSF membership card; a National ID, passport, or Alien ID; a certified retirement or termination letter on medical grounds; a medical or treatment report from the hospital attended; and EFT bank details. After submitting the form, applicants must undergo an examination by an NSSF-appointed doctor to confirm invalidity.

Meanwhile, the Emigration Benefit covers members emigrating from Kenya to a country outside the East African Community who do not intend to return and reside in Kenya.

Required documents include an NSSF membership card; a valid National ID, passport, or Alien ID; a certified retirement letter, certificate of service, or termination letter; a visa as evidence of migration outside the East African Community; EFT bank details; a sworn affidavit declaring permanent immigration for Kenyan citizens; and a travel ticket for non-citizens.

Claimants must first review the eligibility rules and requirements for their benefit category, download or collect the form from the NSSF website or nearest branch, and submit it in person with supporting documents.

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