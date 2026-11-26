High Court has halted all construction and operations at the Laikipia Air Base Ebola quarantine facility, ruling the government's handling unconstitutional and ordering disclosure of the US deal

The High Court in Nairobi has suspended all ongoing construction and operational activities at a controversial Ebola quarantine facility located at the Laikipia Air Base, declaring the government’s handling of the project unconstitutional.

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In a decisive ruling delivered on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Justice Patricia Nyaundi handed the state a strict 45-day ultimatum to publicly disclose all documentation surrounding its bilateral agreement with the United States.

Petitions challenge lack of public participation

The judgment stems from consolidated petitions filed by the Katiba Institute and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) against Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Protests against US Ebola quarantine centre construction in June 2,2026

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The petitioners challenged the legality of establishing a medical isolation center intended for American nationals exposed to the Ebola virus, arguing that the executive bypassed mandatory public participation and withheld vital details from Kenyan citizens.

Constitutional breaches and required disclosures

In her ruling, Justice Nyaundi found that Health CS Aden Duale had violated Article 10 of the Constitution, which binds state officers to national values and principles of governance, including transparency, accountability, and public participation.

Furthermore, the court determined that the government breached Article 35(3) of the Constitution by failing to proactively publish and publicize crucial information affecting the nation.

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To remedy these constitutional violations, the court ordered the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General to release a comprehensive dossier of records within the next 45 days. The required disclosures include the complete text of the agreement between Kenya and the United States, alongside all formal approvals secured from Parliament, relevant regulatory agencies, and county governments.

Additionally, the state must provide detailed public health, environmental, biosafety, and security assessments, as well as the standard operating protocols governing how exposed individuals would be admitted, handled, isolated, and treated at the base.

Justice Nyaundi explicitly barred the Health Cabinet Secretary from authorizing any further construction, modification, or operational launch of the facility until the court independently verifies that the government has fully complied with the disclosure directives.

Civil society welcomes ruling on transparency

Following the judgment, the Katiba Institute celebrated the outcome as a major victory for constitutionalism and public health transparency. Nora Mbagathi, the organization’s Executive Director, emphasized that the ruling validated the legal and safety concerns civil society groups had raised since the project first came to light.

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"Today's judgment confirmed what we have said from the first day: Kenyans cannot be kept in the dark about decisions that put their lives and health at stake," Mbagathi stated outside the Milimani Law Courts.

Mbagathi noted that the clock is now ticking on the 45-day deadline for the state to produce all required assessments, approvals, and protocols, reiterating that work at the Laikipia Air Base site remains strictly frozen until the court is satisfied with the disclosures.

The legal standoff dates back to May 28, 2026, when the Katiba Institute urgently moved to court just hours before the field hospital at Laikipia Air Base was scheduled to commence operations.

That initial filing was triggered by mounting alarm and health anxieties among residents of Laikipia County, who had not been consulted or briefed about the high-risk infectious disease facility being erected in their vicinity.

In response to the initial petition, the High Court issued conservatory orders suspending the project and directing the government to make the bilateral agreement public.