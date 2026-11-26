The disbursment is intended to help providers maintain operations, replenish medical supplies, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential health services..

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has released KSh 8.7 billion to 8,208 healthcare facilities across Kenya as part of its November 2026 disbursement cycle.

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Announced on Thursday, November 26, by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the payout settles claims accrued up to October 31, 2026, aiming to stabilize facility operations, replenish medical stocks, and prevent disruptions to essential patient care nationwide.

In a statement announcing the release, the authority emphasized the economic and operational purpose of the funds:

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) has injected KES 8.7 billion into Kenya’s healthcare economy, supporting healthcare providers to sustain operations, replenish medical supplies and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential health services to Kenyans."

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Breakdown of the November allocations

The exact sum disbursed totals Sh 8,698,722,375.15, split between two core funds administered by SHA:

Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF): Accounts for roughly 90% of the total payout, distributing Sh 7,823,905,766.80 across 7,975 healthcare facilities.

Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF): Allocates KSh 874,816,608.35 to 233 specialized and referral facilities.

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Confirming the availability of the schedules to providers, SHA stated: "Healthcare providers, the November 2026 PHCF and ECCIF payment lists are now available! KES 8.7 billion disbursed, with PHC providers settled for claims up to 31st October 2026."

Regional distribution across 27 Counties

Data accompanying the announcement details the facility distribution under the Primary Health Care Fund across 27 counties, categorized by public, private, faith-based (FBO), and NGO/community ownership. County government facilities represent the vast majority of beneficiaries in almost every listed region.

Western and Nyanza Regions

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Kakamega: 284 total facilities (196 public, 71 private, 15 FBO, 2 NGO/community) the highest count among the 27 listed counties.

Homa Bay: 264 total facilities (179 public, 67 private, 17 FBO, 1 NGO/community).

Bungoma: 242 total facilities (168 public, 58 private, 16 FBO).

Kisumu: 233 total facilities (151 public, 63 private, 19 FBO).

Siaya: 210 total facilities (146 public, 48 private, 16 FBO).

Busia: 142 total facilities (108 public, 24 private, 10 FBO).

Vihiga: 101 total facilities (69 public, 24 private, 8 FBO).

Rift Valley Region

Kericho: 219 total facilities (152 public, 58 private, 9 FBO).

Kajiado: 187 total facilities (133 public, 45 private, 8 FBO, 1 NGO/community).

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Bomet: 185 total facilities (132 public, 38 private, 15 FBO).

Baringo: 171 total facilities (148 public, 12 private, 11 FBO).

Turkana: 162 total facilities (108 public, 28 private, 26 FBO).

Uasin Gishu: 162 total facilities (113 public, 38 private, 11 FBO).

Elgeyo Marakwet: 130 total facilities (112 public, 11 private, 7 FBO).

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Trans Nzoia: 106 total facilities (65 public, 31 private, 10 FBO).

Laikipia: 98 total facilities (68 public, 22 private, 8 FBO).

Samburu: 80 total facilities (64 public, 11 private, 5 FBO).

Central, Eastern, Coast, and North Eastern Regions

Kiambu: 207 total facilities (124 public, 69 private, 14 FBO).

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Kilifi: 189 total facilities (139 public, 41 private, 9 FBO).

Kwale: 161 total facilities (128 public, 26 private, 7 FBO).

Embu: 138 total facilities (98 public, 35 private, 5 FBO).

Garissa: 136 total facilities (81 public, 52 private, 2 FBO, 1 NGO/community).

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Kirinyaga: 122 total facilities (86 public, 28 private, 8 FBO).

Tharaka Nithi: 103 total facilities (82 public, 15 private, 6 FBO).

Taita Taveta: 89 total facilities (68 public, 16 private, 5 FBO).

Tana River: 72 total facilities (48 public, 19 private, 5 FBO).

Isiolo: 29 total facilities (11 public, 13 private, 5 FBO) — notably the only listed county where private facilities outnumber public ones.

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Upcoming SHIF disbursements and provider support

Beyond the PHCF and ECCIF releases, SHA confirmed that disbursements under the main Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) are scheduled to follow immediately, with its corresponding payment list set for publication on Friday, November 27.