The content creator dismissed claims of fabricated medical documents as false narratives, pointing critics to a local hospital where he says he has been treated for the past three months, as scrutiny grows around the fundraiser.

Content creator and photographer Faustine Lipuku, popularly known as Baba Talisha, has broken his silence amid intensifying controversy over his KSh 2.52 million medical fundraiser for specialised eye treatment in India.

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In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Baba Talisha pushed back against online speculation questioning the severity of his condition and the authenticity of his medical referral letters.

He insisted that he would not be drawn into rumours and maintained that the hospital handling his case is the only authority positioned to clear the air.

Baba Talisha Rejects ‘Fabricated Narratives’

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He maintained that those who stood with him know the full picture and insisted the truth will emerge in time.

Addressing critics directly on Facebook, Baba Talisha dismissed the allegations circulating across TikTok and other platforms as deliberate distortions aimed at sparking online chatter and casting doubt on people who supported his appeal.

“You can spread false information, twist narratives and create stories just to make people talk and question the intentions of those who stood by me. But one thing you cannot change is the truth,” Baba Talisha said.

“I know what happened, the people who showed up know what they did, and God knows the entire story. I refuse to entertain fabricated narratives. Time will speak, facts will emerge, and the truth will always come out. God is not an author of confusion.”

In a separate remark addressing questions over his medical paperwork, he pointed directly to the facility where he says he has been receiving care:

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“For the last 3 months my treatment as been happening at Lions Hospital and all referral letters came from them as well. Only Lions can clarify this matter,” he added.

How the KSh 2.52 Million Fundraiser Unfolded

Baba Talisha.

A five-hour TikTok livestream pushed contributions well past his original KSh 1.6 million target. The dispute comes just days after Kenyans rallied behind Baba Talisha in an emotional fundraising drive.

Earlier in the week, he appealed to the public for KSh 1.6 million to undergo a corneal transplant in India after losing sight in his left eye.

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According to his earlier disclosures, he contracted Acanthamoeba Keratitis, a rare and aggressive parasitic eye infection.

He explained that the condition had been misdiagnosed for roughly two months before more than 14 medical tests confirmed the infection in November 2026.

His wife, businesswoman Wanjiru C. Wanjiru (popularly known as Miss Wanjey), had also noted that their medical insurance cover was exhausted after paying for earlier treatment and surgery in Kenya.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, a five-hour TikTok livestream brought in KSh 2,198,541, surpassing the initial KSh 1.6 million goal.

Combined with KSh 323,000 raised prior to the live broadcast, the total medical fund reached approximately KSh 2.52 million. At the time, Baba Talisha thanked supporters and noted that two pending pledges could push the figures even higher.

What Sparked the Online Backlash and Calls for Clarity

Questions over referral letters, past fundraising scrutiny, and pressure on allies fuelled the debate. Shortly after the fundraiser crossed the KSh 2.5 million mark, scepticism began spreading among sections of social media users and fellow creators.

Critics questioned how severe his eye condition was, demanded clearer accountability on how the funds would be spent, and cast doubt on the legitimacy of his referral documents.

The controversy also drew in fellow content creator Karangu Muraya, who had helped amplify the fundraising appeal. Facing online backlash himself, Muraya publicly urged Baba Talisha to clear his name, stating that he had found himself on trial in the "court of TikTok" simply for trying to help.

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