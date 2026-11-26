The University of Nairobi (UoN) is Kenya's oldest and largest public research university, rooted in Nairobi's Central Business District (Image: Files)

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is Kenya's oldest and largest public research university, rooted in Nairobi's Central Business District (Image: Files)

Ruto orders university course review: How to check if your degree is approved in Kenya

President William Ruto has directed CUE to review academic programmes offered by Kenyan universities. Students and parents can already check the regulator's official lists to establish whether a university and its courses are approved.

President William Ruto has directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to immediately review academic programmes offered by universities across Kenya, raising fresh questions about the quality and relevance of degrees awarded by local institutions.

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Speaking during the National Defence University-Kenya graduation ceremony in Lanet, Nakuru, on November 26, the President said universities needed to regularly assess their programmes to keep pace with changing economic and technological demands.

He called for deeper scrutiny of approved courses and assessments of their contribution to national development.

The directive comes amid growing debate about graduate employability, skills mismatches and the ability of university education to meet the demands of an evolving labour market.

However, the announcement does not mean that existing university programmes have been automatically cancelled or that degrees already awarded are invalid.

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No individual list of affected courses or withdrawal of programme approvals was announced during the ceremony.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is a leading public university in Kenya specializing in engineering, technology, agriculture, applied sciences, health sciences, and business (Image: Files)

Who approves university courses in Kenya?

The Commission for University Education is the principal regulator responsible for accreditation and quality assurance in university education.

Under Section 5 of the Universities Act, 2012, CUE has the exclusive mandate to recognise, license, index students and approve or accredit academic programmes offered by universities.

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Its responsibilities cover undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diplomas and other university-level qualifications.

The commission also has powers to consult professional regulatory bodies where legislation gives those organisations authority over specific professional courses.

For example, students pursuing regulated professions may need to satisfy additional requirements set by the relevant professional regulator before they can practise.

Being admitted to a university does not, by itself, establish that every course advertised by the institution has the necessary approval.

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How to check if your university is approved

CUE maintains an official register of universities authorised to operate in Kenya.

The register separates institutions according to their legal status, including public chartered universities, private chartered universities, specialised degree-awarding institutions, constituent colleges and institutions operating under Letters of Interim Authority.

The latest register available as at November 5, 2026, lists 36 public chartered universities and 33 private chartered universities, alongside other authorised institutions.

Students can visit the CUE website at www.cue.or.ke and navigate to the accreditation section to access the approved-universities list.

Before paying application or tuition fees, confirm that the institution appears under the appropriate category and that it is authorised to offer university-level qualifications.

Maseno University is a public university in Kenya located along the Kisumu–Busia highway, famous for being the only university in the world situated directly on the Equator (0°) (Image: Files)

How to verify whether a specific degree is approved

Checking the university's status is only the first step. Prospective students should also establish whether their intended programme has been approved.

CUE maintains a separate list titled Academic Programmes Offered in Universities in Kenya.

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It covers approved programmes leading to bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, doctoral qualifications, postgraduate diplomas and other university-level certificates and diplomas.

The latest programme list available on the commission's website is dated November 15, 2026.

To check a course:

Open the Accreditation section and select Academic Programmes Offered in Universities in Kenya.

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Download the latest approved academic programmes list.

Search for the university and the exact name of the programme.

Confirm the qualification level and seek clarification from CUE if the programme, campus or mode of study is not clearly listed.

Students pursuing courses in regulated professions should also check whether the relevant professional body has additional accreditation or registration requirements.

The Universities Act specifically allows CUE to consult such bodies when considering the approval of academic programmes.

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What if your course is missing from the list?

Students who cannot locate their programmes should seek clarification from the university and CUE before making assumptions about their qualifications.

A programme may have a different official title, may be undergoing an approval process or may have a specific campus or intake status requiring confirmation.

People who have already graduated should also establish the approval status that applied when they were admitted and when they completed their studies.

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The absence of a course from a current online listing should not, on its own, be treated as proof that a previously awarded qualification is invalid.

CUE's latest registers provide students, parents and employers with a practical way to check university and programme status as the new national review gets underway.