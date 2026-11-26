Nancy Gathungu is the Auditor-General of Kenya, having assumed office in July 2020 (Image: Files)

Nancy Gathungu is the Auditor-General of Kenya, having assumed office in July 2020 (Image: Files)

Beyond the missing billions: Kenya's audit figures reveal public spending across three presidencies

Billions of shillings in public expenditure have faced audit queries under successive administrations. But what do the figures reveal when measured against the size of the national budget? We examine Kenya’s audit record across three presidencies, separating the headline amounts from the bigger questions of public accountability and value for money.

Every time billions of shillings in public expenditure are questioned, the debate quickly turns to missing money, corruption and political blame.

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But there is an important distinction between money that an auditor has queried and money that has been proven stolen.

That distinction matters when looking at Kenya's public finance record across successive administrations.

A graphic comparing selected financial years between 2009/10 and 2024/25 presents two different measures: the nominal value of expenditure queried by the Auditor-General and the proportion of the budget represented by those queries.

The two measures tell different stories.

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A graphic presentation comparing selected financial years between 2009/10 and 2024/25 (Image: Files)

The billions do not tell the whole story

On the face of it, the figures show substantial amounts of public expenditure being questioned under all three administrations.

The graphic places selected Kibaki-era figures between Sh303 billion and Sh390 billion, while the selected Uhuru-era years range from Sh450 billion to Sh515 billion.

For the Ruto administration, the figures shown range from Sh380 billion to Sh460 billion.

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But the lower half of the graphic introduces another perspective.

It shows the proportion of the budget queried at slightly above 30 per cent in the selected Kibaki-era years, falling from 20.6 per cent in 2017/18 to 14.5 per cent in 2021/22 during the Uhuru administration.

The selected Ruto-era figures stand at approximately 10.6 to 11 per cent.

This is the central argument emerging from the comparison:

While the nominal amounts remain substantial, the proportion of public spending represented by the queries appears lower in the more recent years.

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It is an important observation, although the figures should be read with care. The graphic uses selected financial years, identifies a data gap in 2015/16 and labels the 2024/25 figure as preliminary.

It also groups financial years under individual presidencies even though some years cross political transitions.

A complete comparison would require consistent definitions, verified source figures and a transparent calculation method.

CBK is Kenya’s monetary authority, responsible for maintaining price stability, regulating the banking sector, issuing currency, and managing the country’s foreign exchange reserve (Image: Files)

An audit query is not a verdict

The other important consideration is what an audit query actually means.

Under Article 229 of the Constitution, the Auditor-General is responsible for examining public accounts and reporting whether public money has been applied lawfully and effectively.

An audit query can arise from unsupported expenditure, inadequate documentation, irregular transactions, weaknesses in financial controls or questions about whether money was used for its intended purpose.

Some findings can point to serious misconduct and require further investigation.

Others may be resolved when an accounting officer provides the missing documents or explanations.

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The Office of the Auditor-General also distinguishes between different audit opinions.

A qualified opinion, for example, does not carry the same meaning as an adverse opinion or a disclaimer, which can indicate serious problems with the reliability of financial records.

Consequently, adding every queried amount together and describing the result as stolen money would be misleading.

A query is a matter requiring an answer; it is not, by itself, proof of criminal conduct.

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The impact of the proportion

Kenya's public expenditure has grown considerably over the years.

The Auditor-General's 2023/24 popular report puts actual gross government spending at Sh2.91 trillion in 2019/20 and Sh4.23 trillion in 2023/24, an increase of approximately 46 per cent.

That growth provides useful context when comparing audit figures expressed in nominal shillings.

A larger public budget can produce a larger amount of expenditure being questioned, even where the proportion affected is lower.

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This is why looking at the absolute figure without considering the size of the overall budget can produce an incomplete picture.

The percentage measure helps put the figures into perspective.

However, a declining proportion should not automatically be interpreted as proof that financial management has improved across every government department or that outstanding audit questions have been resolved.

The underlying findings and the action taken on them remain important.

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Accountability must outlast political cycles

Ultimately, the value of an audit report lies in what happens after it is published.

Accounting officers must explain questionable expenditure. Parliamentary oversight committees must examine the findings, recommend appropriate action and follow up on implementation.

Where investigations establish wrongdoing, those responsible should face the consequences, regardless of the administration under which the expenditure occurred.

The public also deserves to know how much money was accounted for, how much was recovered, which findings remain unresolved and what measures have been taken to prevent similar problems.

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That is a more useful measure of leadership than simply trading headline figures between political camps.

Kenya's public finance record should be examined across administrations, using consistent standards and giving credit where improvements are demonstrated.