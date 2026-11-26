President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

The ruling puts the positions, and mandates of Principal Secretaries appointed to lead these departments in immediate uncertainty pending any appeal or regularization.

The High Court of Kenya has overturned President William Ruto’s decision to establish seven new State Departments, ruling that the move violated constitutional procedures by bypassing the Public Service Commission (PSC) and excluding public participation.

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In a judgment delivered on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Justice Roselyne Aburili found that the creation of the offices failed to meet the strict constitutional and statutory standards governing the establishment of public offices in Kenya. The decision delivers a major legal setback to the Executive's administrative restructuring and throws the tenure of several senior government officials into immediate uncertainty.

The invalidated offices were originally created during a major government reorganization initiated in June 2025. According to the court's ruling, the establishment process was fatally flawed, effectively nullifying the legal standing of the seven entities.

President William Ruto chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday, October 9, 2026. (Image:PCS)

Affected State Departments and leadership uncertainty

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Among the affected departments named in the proceedings are:

State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management

State Department for National Government Coordination

State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs

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State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development

State Department for Science, Research and Innovation

State Department for Special Programmes

State Department for Children Welfare Services

Because the departments themselves have been declared unconstitutional, the ruling places the future of the Principal Secretaries appointed by President Ruto to head these dockets in jeopardy.

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With the legal foundation of their offices struck down, their current positions and administrative mandates now face immediate uncertainty pending any potential appeal or corrective regularization by the state.

Origins of the June 2025 reorganization

The disputed administrative changes trace back to June 9, 2025, when Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei issued an official circular announcing wide-ranging realignments within the national government.

Formalized through Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, the directive notified all Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Heads of State Corporations of the newly established State Departments and the transfer of key executive functions.

In addition to creating the seven dockets, Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 notably transferred the functions of the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management directly to the Executive Office of the President.

While the administration framed the restructuring as a necessary measure to streamline service delivery and realign government priorities, critics argued that the presidency had overstepped its constitutional bounds by unilaterally creating public offices without institutional checks.

Constitutional challenge and reaction

The legal petition challenging the Executive Order was filed by citizen Francis Wanjiku. In his submissions before the High Court, Wanjiku argued that the President’s unilateral creation of the departments bypassed mandatory legal procedures specifically the requirement to consult and involve the Public Service Commission, which holds the constitutional mandate over the establishment and abolition of offices in the public service, as well as the requirement for meaningful public participation.

Justice Aburili agreed with the petitioner’s arguments, affirming that executive authority cannot be exercised outside established legal frameworks.

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Following the delivery of the judgment, Wanjiku hailed the court's intervention as a critical triumph for constitutionalism and accountable governance, emphasizing that the presidency remains subject to the rule of law.

“Presidential powers are not absolute. Executive authority must be exercised within the limits of the Constitution and the law,” Wanjiku stated in reaction to the ruling.

Thursday’s decision adds to mounting judicial scrutiny facing President Ruto’s administration regarding compliance with constitutional governance standards. The nullification of the seven State Departments comes at a time when the Head of State also faces a legal challenge over the composition of his Cabinet.