Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi inspected ongoing upgrade works at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, confirming that everything will be ready by the end of the year.

New images from Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, have offered a fresh look at the ongoing renovations as the Kenyan government confirmed that all sports facilities earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be ready by the end of December 2026.

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Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi made the assurance on Thursday, November 26, 2026, following an on-site inspection of Kasarani Stadium and a consultative meeting with contractors, supervisors, and security officials.

Accompanied by Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo and senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers, the PS maintained that renovation and construction works across both main match arenas and designated training grounds remain firmly on schedule.

Inside Kasarani Stadium: Pitch Stitching, Skyboxes, and Ticketing Upgrades

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Photos captured inside the facility show active construction across sections of the stands and playing surface as contractors race against the year-end target.

According to PS Mwangi, the core upgrades at Kasarani include preparing the playing turf, constructing VIP skyboxes, relocating the Venue Operations Centre (VOC), and installing automated turnstiles for modern ticketing systems.

With the natural grass pitch already laid and seeded, technical teams are scheduled to carry out hybrid pitch stitching by mid-December.

Meanwhile, the installation of electronic turnstiles and access-control infrastructure has reached an advanced stage as Kenya works to satisfy the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Category Four stadium requirements.

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Airlifting Equipment to Beat Shipping Delays

To avoid supply-chain bottlenecks that often delay major infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Sports has engaged contractors, consultants, and project supervisors on ways to accelerate the delivery of specialised equipment.

PS Mwangi revealed that authorities are actively considering airlifting essential components rather than relying on slower maritime shipping.

“We are confident that the December deadline we have set will be met. With the resources we have, the contractor is capable of doing extensive mobilisation of equipment and personnel to meet the end-of-year deadline,” Mwangi said during the inspection.

He added that the discussions with suppliers focused squarely on cutting transit times for compliance-critical hardware: “Our productive discussions entailed exploring options on the expedited delivery measures from suppliers including using flights to deliver some of the essential equipment.”

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Training Grounds and Nyayo Stadium Upgrades Also Underway

While Kasarani remains the focal point of Kenya’s refurbishment drive, the PS noted that parallel works are progressing across designated AFCON 2027 training facilities in Nairobi.

These include Kasarani Annex 1 and 2, Police Sacco Stadium, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Kenya Academy of Sports grounds, and Nyayo National Stadium.

Under Kenya’s tournament blueprint, Nairobi will serve as the country’s sole host city during the continental showpiece, which Kenya will co-host alongside Tanzania and Uganda under the Pamoja 2027 banner from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Matches in Kenya will be staged at two primary venues: the refurbished Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the newly built 60,000-seater Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City.

Scrutiny Ahead of CAF’s Final Green Light

Thursday’s inspection comes amid heightened public and parliamentary scrutiny over Kenya’s tournament readiness.

Earlier in November, lawmakers raised questions over the pace of renovations at Kasarani following a Senate inspection, while CAF has emphasised that all host venues across East Africa must pass strict Category Four assessments covering pitch drainage, floodlighting, media facilities, dressing rooms, and spectator safety.

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