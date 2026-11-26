The lifting of the interim orders removes the temporary judicial restraint that had stood in the way of implementing the disputed decisions for KMPDC as the challenge now proceeds without the interim protection KDA secured in August.

The High Court has lifted interim orders that had barred the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) from implementing disputed directives on the scope of practice for community oral health providers, dealing a setback to the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) in its legal challenge against the regulator.

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In orders issued at the Milimani High Court on November 26, 2026, the court discharged conservatory orders granted on August 11, which had temporarily stopped the implementation of the contested regulatory decisions.

The development removes the court-imposed restriction that had been in place since August, although the substantive dispute between the dental association and the regulator is still pending.

The court also directed that an application dated November 16 be determined through written submissions, giving the petitioners 14 days to file their arguments.

According to the ruling, the respondents and interested parties have been given 14 days from the date of service to submit their responses.

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The matter will be mentioned on March 1, 2027, to confirm compliance with the filing directions and for further directions.

KMPDC Complex

The petition was filed by Dr Kahura Mundia, the Kenya Dental Association and another petitioner against KMPDC, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and other parties.

The dispute centres on regulatory decisions concerning the expanded scope of practice for community oral health providers and other personnel who are not dental surgeons.

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KDA has opposed the proposed changes, arguing that allowing personnel outside the dental-surgeon profession to undertake an expanded range of oral healthcare procedures could put patients at risk and undermine professional standards.

The association had obtained interim court protection in August, temporarily preventing KMPDC from implementing the disputed decisions as the legal challenge proceeded.

Thursday's order, however, does not determine whether the contested directives are lawful or settle the professional dispute.

The order discharges the interim orders and sets out the next steps for hearing the application through written submissions.

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"THAT the interim orders of 11th August 2026 are hereby discharged," part of the court ruling states.

It further directed that the petitioners file their submissions within 14 days, while the respondents and interested parties are to file theirs within 14 days of service.

The March 1, 2027 mention will provide an opportunity for the court to establish whether the parties have complied with the filing timelines and determine the subsequent course of the proceedings.