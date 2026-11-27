Kenya is rolling out a KSh44.8 billion Intelligent Transport System across 230 Nairobi junctions, utilizing real-time surveillance and automated signals to streamline vehicle flow and significantly reduce the need for physical traffic police officers.

The government is planning to introduce an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) across 230 major junctions in Nairobi, in a KSh44.8 billion project expected to transform traffic management and reduce reliance on police officers physically directing vehicles.

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Motorists stuck in traffic along Mombasa road.(Image: The Star)

The technology-driven system will use real-time surveillance, intelligent traffic signals and automated enforcement to monitor traffic movement, improve coordination at intersections and support the enforcement of road regulations.

Principal Secretary for Roads, Eng. Joseph Mbugua will preside over the Kenya Intelligent Transportation System Showcase and Achievement Launch at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on Friday, November 27, 2026.

According to Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, the government plans to modernise traffic management at 230 major Nairobi junctions through a three-phase investment programme valued at KSh44.8 billion.

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Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

How the system will reduce reliance on traffic police

One of the project's key components is an electronic policing system designed to reduce the need for officers to remain physically stationed at busy intersections.

A traffic police roadblock along Thika Road (Image: Files)

A project report on the Nairobi Intelligent Transportation System Establishment and Junctions Improvement Project identifies electronic policing as part of the planned infrastructure, allowing technology to take over some functions traditionally performed by traffic officers.

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The system will also collect traffic data in real time, enabling authorities to monitor congestion patterns and make informed decisions on traffic flow and road management.

Intelligent traffic signals will coordinate vehicle movement at intersections, while surveillance and automated enforcement systems will support compliance with traffic regulations.

However, traffic police officers will retain their wider enforcement and public safety responsibilities, including duties that cannot be performed by automated systems.

Three phases of the KSh44.8 billion project

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The programme will be implemented in three phases, covering a total of 230 major junctions across Nairobi.

The first phase, estimated to cost KSh7.8 billion, will involve establishing a modern Traffic Management Centre and installing intelligent transport infrastructure at 25 major junctions.

The second phase will extend the system to another 80 junctions at an estimated cost of KSh13 billion.

The final phase will cover an additional 125 junctions, with an estimated investment of KSh24 billion.

The infrastructure is expected to improve traffic signal coordination, reduce waiting times and enhance road safety through surveillance and automated enforcement.

Expected benefits of the intelligent transport system

The National Treasury has previously outlined the project's wider objectives, which include reducing traffic congestion, shortening travel times, improving road safety and supporting data-driven enforcement of traffic regulations.

Traffic on a section of the Nakuru - Mau Summit - Nairobi Highway

The system is also expected to strengthen Kenya's digital transport infrastructure and contribute to the development of smart-city systems.

In December 2025, the government signed a USD185 million concessional loan agreement with China's Export-Import Bank to finance part of the wider Intelligent Transport System programme.

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