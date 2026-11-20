Judiciary Resolves more Cases than Filed for Second Consecutive Year as Pending Caseload Declines The Judiciary’s performance in case resolution has maintained an upward trajectory for two consecutive financial years, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, resulting in a significant reduction in pending cases across the courts. The courts resolved 576,702 cases against 561,580 cases filed during the Financial Year 2025/2026, achieving a Case Clearance Rate (CCR) of 103 per cent for the second consecutive year, Chief Justice Justice Martha Koome, has announced. Presenting the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report (SOJAR) for FY 2025/2026 to the nation, the Chief Justice said the performance reflected sustained efforts to improve the efficiency of courts, strengthen institutional systems and enhance access to justice despite significant resource and institutional constraints. The improved performance resulted in a 2.5 per cent reduction in the overall pending caseload, from 595,076 cases at the beginning of the reporting period to 579,954 cases by June 30, 2026. The backlog of cases exceeding one year also declined by 15.8 per cent. However, the Chief Justice noted that 341,412 pending cases, representing approximately 59 per cent of the total caseload, had remained unresolved for more than one year, underscoring the continuing pressure on courts and the need to address judicial staffing shortages. On access to justice, the Judiciary expanded its geographical presence through the establishment of two new Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru, operationalisation of the Eldoret Court of Appeal station and an Embu sub-registry. Five additional Magistrates' Courts became operational, bringing their total to 148, while 15 new Small Claims Courts increased the national footprint to 55 stations. The Chief Justice, however, observed that 101 constituencies still lacked Magistrates' Courts, making geographical expansion a continuing priority. Alternative dispute resolution also recorded significant progress. Court-Annexed Mediation reached all 47 counties, supported by 42 additional mediation registries, bringing the national total to 128. Of disputes valued at approximately KSh 20.88 billion referred to mediation, settlements worth KSh 13.05 billion were achieved without full trials. Alternative Justice Systems were operational in 29 court stations, while 14 counties had developed AJS County Action Plans. The Judiciary also strengthened digital justice delivery. Electronic filing and the Case Tracking System were operational across all courts and tribunals, while 192,633 additional case files were digitised, bringing the cumulative total to 749,522. The Judiciary Contact Centre resolved 13,574 enquiries during the year, and the pilot implementation of Mahakama AI, a legal research tool, commenced. On institutional capacity, 1,280 appointments were made, including 53 Judges and 100 Resident Magistrates. Nevertheless, the Judiciary had 8,017 employees against an approved establishment of 12,079 positions, representing a staffing level of approximately 66 per cent. The Chief Justice reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to integrity, accountability and public trust, emphasising that corruption, bribery, favouritism and misconduct have no place in the administration of justice. During the year, the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman resolved 1,111 of the 1,243 complaints received, representing 89 per cent. She further noted that the Judiciary's budget increased by 19 per cent to KSh 27.15 billion, but remained below its operational requirements, leaving a funding gap of KSh 12.95 billion. She called for adequate, predictable and sustainable financing to support recruitment, infrastructure development, technological modernisation and access to justice in underserved communities. The Chief Justice also highlighted the need for legislative reforms, including enactment of the Tribunals Bill, review of the Kadhis' Courts Act and Small Claims Court Act, and advancement of the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill. Presenting the Report, Justice Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to listening to Kenyans, responding to their justice needs and continuously improving service delivery to realise the constitutional promise of accessible, timely and effective justice for all. Speaking during the launch, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting an independent, effective and adequately resourced Judiciary through sustained budgetary, legislative and institutional interventions. “This commitment is reflected in the progressive increase in the Judiciary’s budgetary allocation, which rose by 19 per cent to KSh 27.15 billion in the 2025/2026 Financial Year and further to approximately KSh 30.4 billion in the 2026/2027 Financial Year,” said Kindiki. He added that other key interventions include supporting the appointment of 53 additional Judges, enactment of the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act, 2026, and Cabinet approval of the proposed KSh 26 billion Judicial Performance Improvement Project, Phase II, in partnership with the World Bank, to modernise judicial infrastructure and strengthen institutional capacity. Prof Kindiki said the Government has further pledged to support the implementation of the Judiciary’s reform agenda through necessary legislative reforms, sustainable financing, infrastructure development and enhanced judicial capacity. Key priorities include facilitating the enactment of the Tribunals Bill and the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill, alongside reviewing the Small Claims Court Act to strengthen dispute resolution and access to justice. Emphasising the importance of cooperation among the arms of Government, the Deputy President reaffirmed the Executive’s commitment to ensuring that increased investment in the Judiciary translates into tangible improvements in service delivery, shorter case resolution timelines, accessible courts and greater public confidence in the administration of justice. Others who addressed the gathering are Lands Minister Alice Wahome and National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee-JLAC Chairperson George Murugara on behalf of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.