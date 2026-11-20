Judiciary secures long-awaited title deeds for Supreme Court and contested properties
Kenya’s Judiciary has officially secured the ownership documents for the land housing the Supreme Court in Nairobi, alongside two other contested and undocumented parcels, bringing an end to years of uncertainty and ownership disputes.
The handover took place on Friday, November 20, 2026, during the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report (SOJAR) for the 2025/2026 financial year.
Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome formally presented the three title deeds to Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court premises in Nairobi, in an event also attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.
Uncovering the missing documentation
The resolution began when the Ministry of Lands initiated a process to prepare ownership papers for an adjacent parcel of land used as a parking lot by the Judiciary a property Chief Justice Martha Koome had previously raised alarms over, alleging it had been grabbed.
During the verification and preparation process, the Ministry made a startling discovery: the Supreme Court building itself lacked an official title deed.
Addressing attendees at the SOJAR report launch, CS Wahome explained how the discrepancy came to light and detailed the scope of the documents being handed over.
“I am here today to present three title deeds: one for the Supreme Court, one for the neighbouring plot and another. We are working to ensure that the Judiciary obtains the title documents. The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary has visited our office, and I would like Secretary for Lands Sarah Maina to work closely with her so that we can document all the other parcels,” Wahome stated.
While Wahome acknowledged the administrative lapses that left the properties undocumented, she stopped short of validating the Chief Justice's specific allegations regarding land grabbing on the adjacent parking area, noting that she could not independently confirm those claims.
However, she pointed out that the neighboring space had previously been occupied by individuals running informal businesses, which had created significant security concerns for the apex court, even as the court occasionally utilized the space for parking.
Breakdown of the three title deeds
To resolve the ownership ambiguity once and for all, the Ministry of Lands processed and issued three distinct title documents covering two prime parcels in the capital and a third judicial property in Nandi County:
The Supreme Court parcel: Registered as Nairobi/Block 28/760, this primary piece of land measures 1.505 hectares (approximately 3.7 acres) and houses the main Supreme Court building.
The Contested parking lot: Registered as Nairobi/Block 28/761, this adjacent parcel measures 0.4759 hectares. The newly issued lease for this property is dated August 25, 2026.
The Kapsabet property: The third document covers a Judiciary plot in Kapsabet, registered as Kapsabet/Township/569, which measures 0.7736 hectares.
Crucially, CS Wahome confirmed a major administrative shift in how these assets are held. All three title deeds have been registered directly under the name of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
This replaces the previous arrangement where Judiciary properties were held in trust under the name of the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, granting the Judiciary greater institutional autonomy over its physical assets.
Executive intervention and the fight against land grabbing
The handover fulfills a high-level directive issued during the previous year’s SOJAR report presentation, where the Deputy President instructed the Ministry of Lands to audit, account for, and recover all grabbed or disputed Judiciary properties across the country.
Chief Justice Martha Koome warmly welcomed the delivery of the deeds, expressing relief and candidly recounting the frustration the institution faced in defending its territory from encroachment.
“Our plot here was grabbed. People have no shame, they even grab Judiciary land. But when we presented our petition to the President, he promised that the government would recover it,” Koome remarked.
Judiciary Resolves more Cases than Filed for Second Consecutive Year as Pending Caseload Declines The Judiciary’s performance in case resolution has maintained an upward trajectory for two consecutive financial years, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, resulting in a significant reduction in pending cases across the courts. The courts resolved 576,702 cases against 561,580 cases filed during the Financial Year 2025/2026, achieving a Case Clearance Rate (CCR) of 103 per cent for the second consecutive year, Chief Justice Justice Martha Koome, has announced. Presenting the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report (SOJAR) for FY 2025/2026 to the nation, the Chief Justice said the performance reflected sustained efforts to improve the efficiency of courts, strengthen institutional systems and enhance access to justice despite significant resource and institutional constraints. The improved performance resulted in a 2.5 per cent reduction in the overall pending caseload, from 595,076 cases at the beginning of the reporting period to 579,954 cases by June 30, 2026. The backlog of cases exceeding one year also declined by 15.8 per cent. However, the Chief Justice noted that 341,412 pending cases, representing approximately 59 per cent of the total caseload, had remained unresolved for more than one year, underscoring the continuing pressure on courts and the need to address judicial staffing shortages. On access to justice, the Judiciary expanded its geographical presence through the establishment of two new Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru, operationalisation of the Eldoret Court of Appeal station and an Embu sub-registry. Five additional Magistrates' Courts became operational, bringing their total to 148, while 15 new Small Claims Courts increased the national footprint to 55 stations. The Chief Justice, however, observed that 101 constituencies still lacked Magistrates' Courts, making geographical expansion a continuing priority. Alternative dispute resolution also recorded significant progress. Court-Annexed Mediation reached all 47 counties, supported by 42 additional mediation registries, bringing the national total to 128. Of disputes valued at approximately KSh 20.88 billion referred to mediation, settlements worth KSh 13.05 billion were achieved without full trials. Alternative Justice Systems were operational in 29 court stations, while 14 counties had developed AJS County Action Plans. The Judiciary also strengthened digital justice delivery. Electronic filing and the Case Tracking System were operational across all courts and tribunals, while 192,633 additional case files were digitised, bringing the cumulative total to 749,522. The Judiciary Contact Centre resolved 13,574 enquiries during the year, and the pilot implementation of Mahakama AI, a legal research tool, commenced. On institutional capacity, 1,280 appointments were made, including 53 Judges and 100 Resident Magistrates. Nevertheless, the Judiciary had 8,017 employees against an approved establishment of 12,079 positions, representing a staffing level of approximately 66 per cent. The Chief Justice reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to integrity, accountability and public trust, emphasising that corruption, bribery, favouritism and misconduct have no place in the administration of justice. During the year, the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman resolved 1,111 of the 1,243 complaints received, representing 89 per cent. She further noted that the Judiciary's budget increased by 19 per cent to KSh 27.15 billion, but remained below its operational requirements, leaving a funding gap of KSh 12.95 billion. She called for adequate, predictable and sustainable financing to support recruitment, infrastructure development, technological modernisation and access to justice in underserved communities. The Chief Justice also highlighted the need for legislative reforms, including enactment of the Tribunals Bill, review of the Kadhis' Courts Act and Small Claims Court Act, and advancement of the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill. Presenting the Report, Justice Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to listening to Kenyans, responding to their justice needs and continuously improving service delivery to realise the constitutional promise of accessible, timely and effective justice for all. Speaking during the launch, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting an independent, effective and adequately resourced Judiciary through sustained budgetary, legislative and institutional interventions. “This commitment is reflected in the progressive increase in the Judiciary’s budgetary allocation, which rose by 19 per cent to KSh 27.15 billion in the 2025/2026 Financial Year and further to approximately KSh 30.4 billion in the 2026/2027 Financial Year,” said Kindiki. He added that other key interventions include supporting the appointment of 53 additional Judges, enactment of the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act, 2026, and Cabinet approval of the proposed KSh 26 billion Judicial Performance Improvement Project, Phase II, in partnership with the World Bank, to modernise judicial infrastructure and strengthen institutional capacity. Prof Kindiki said the Government has further pledged to support the implementation of the Judiciary’s reform agenda through necessary legislative reforms, sustainable financing, infrastructure development and enhanced judicial capacity. Key priorities include facilitating the enactment of the Tribunals Bill and the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill, alongside reviewing the Small Claims Court Act to strengthen dispute resolution and access to justice. Emphasising the importance of cooperation among the arms of Government, the Deputy President reaffirmed the Executive’s commitment to ensuring that increased investment in the Judiciary translates into tangible improvements in service delivery, shorter case resolution timelines, accessible courts and greater public confidence in the administration of justice. Others who addressed the gathering are Lands Minister Alice Wahome and National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee-JLAC Chairperson George Murugara on behalf of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.— The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) November 20, 2026
With the primary Nairobi parcels and the Kapsabet plot now legally secured under the JSC, the Ministry of Lands and the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary have committed to continuing their collaboration to audit and document all remaining untitled judicial properties nationwide.
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