From M-PESA to Visa: Esther Waititu appointed regional Vice President for Southern and Eastern Africa

Waititu brings over 20 years of financial services experience across mobile money, corporate banking, and retail banking.

Visa has named former Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu as its new Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa.

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Announced on November 19, 2026, the high-profile appointment places Waititu at the helm of Visa’s operations across 24 distinct regional markets, signaling a major push by the company to deepen its digital payments footprint across the continent.

Strategic mandate and regional scope

Based out of Johannesburg, South Africa, Waititu will spearhead Visa’s regional presence, working closely with financial institutions, business partners, government entities, and internal teams to accelerate the adoption of digital payment ecosystems.

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“Visa today announced the appointment of Esther Waititu as Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Southern & Eastern Africa. Based in Johannesburg, Esther will lead Visa’s presence across 24 markets in Southern and Eastern Africa, working with clients, partners, governments and Visa teams across the region to advance digital payments and advance the industry ecosystem,” the company stated in its official announcement.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Visa aggressively expands its physical and digital infrastructure across Africa.

Beyond supporting digital wallets, e-commerce platforms, commercial payments, and card-based person-to-person transactions, Visa revealed plans to establish new offices in Angola, Uganda, and Mauritius before the close of 2026. These upcoming hubs will complement its existing regional offices in South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania.

Executive endorsement and vision

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Visa’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Tareq Muhmood, highlighted Waititu’s extensive track record in the African financial landscape as a critical asset for scaling the company's regional partnerships.

“Southern and Eastern Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing payments markets, and the opportunities ahead are significant. Esther brings deep industry expertise, a strong understanding of the region and a proven ability to build businesses and partnerships at scale. I am delighted to welcome her to Visa and look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our business and deepen our partnerships across the region,” Muhmood remarked.

Responding to her appointment, Waititu emphasized a collaborative approach to driving financial inclusion and commercial growth, noting that she intends to work closely with Visa’s teams, clients, and partners to expand access to digital commerce and support both businesses and consumers throughout Southern and Eastern Africa.

A track record of financial innovation

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Waititu transitions to Visa with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning mobile money, corporate banking, and retail banking across Africa. Most notably, she served as Safaricom PLC’s Chief Financial Services Officer from February 2023 until July 2026.

During her tenure at the telecommunications giant, she oversaw the strategic evolution of M-PESA from a mobile money transfer service into a comprehensive digital financial services ecosystem.

Under her leadership, Safaricom rolled out several landmark financial products tailored to diverse consumer and business needs, including Pochi la Biashara, Tuunza Mapato, M-PESA Ratiba, device insurance, the Ziidi Money Market Fund (MMF), Ziidi Shariah, and Ziidi Trader.

Prior to her stint at Safaricom, Waititu held several top-tier roles within the traditional banking sector:

KCB Bank Group (2021–2023): Served as Director of Corporate Banking.

Standard Bank Group and Stanbic Bank (2011–2021): Spent a decade in senior executive and regional capacities, including Head of Client Coverage, Executive for Strategy Development, and Regional Head of Transactional Products and Services for East Africa.

Early Banking Career (2000–2011): Built her foundational industry expertise at Standard Chartered Bank (2007–2011) and Commercial Bank of Africa (2000–2006).

Visa has appointed former Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu as its new Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa. Based in Johannesburg, she will oversee operations across 24 markets to expand digital payments and strengthen the regional financial ecosystem — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 19, 2026

Academic credentials and industry recognition

Alongside her corporate achievements, Waititu holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, earned between 2015 and 2017, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton.

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A Fellow of the Kenya Institute of Bankers, she also contributes to global development initiatives as a board member for Results for Development (R4D).