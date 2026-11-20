President William Ruto has suffered a political setback after one of his loyal MPs switched allegiance from his UDA to Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP.

Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has officially severed ties with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), founded by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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Wangari was formally welcomed into her new political home by Gachagua on Friday during a meeting at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County. The move highlights the intensifying political reshuffle across the Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Gilgil lawmaker, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and secured re-election under the UDA banner in 2022, also sits on the National Assembly Speaker’s Panel. Her departure marks another notable exit from the ruling coalition.

Gachagua commended the legislator for her decision, noting that she was responding directly to the political direction demanded by the electorate.

“Today at Wamunyoro Residence, I had the honour of welcoming Hon. Martha Wangari, Member of Parliament for Gilgil and a member of the National Assembly's Speaker's Panel, to the party of the moment and the future: DCP Party,” Gachagua stated, emphasising that sovereignty belongs to the voters whose call she answered.

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Gachagua allays nomination fears

The former Deputy President also sought to dispel any concerns regarding party primaries, assuring incoming members of a transparent and democratic selection process.

“I assured Hon. Martha that our nominations will be free and fair, and encouraged her to strengthen her grassroots support ahead of the nominations in March next year,” he added.

Wangari’s defection bolsters Gachagua’s drive to consolidate political power in central Kenya and the Rift Valley diaspora. She joins several other high-profile figures who have recently switched allegiance from UDA to DCP, including:

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Jayne Kihara (Naivasha MP) Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri MP) Tabitha Karanja (Nakuru Senator) Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Woman Representative) GG Kagombe (Gatundu South MP) Wachira Karani (Laikipia West MP) Eric Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes MP) Chege Njuguna (Kandara MP) Samuel Gachobe (Former UDA member).