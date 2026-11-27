Victor Wanyama is stepping in to rescue a cash-strapped team where he once launched his career after financial troubles pushed the club to the edge.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has taken over ownership of National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars from businessman Jonathan Jackson, stepping in to salvage the financially distressed second-tier outfit.

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An insider close to the former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic midfielder confirmed the development, noting that the takeover is designed to restore administrative stability and build a squad capable of securing promotion back to the FKF Premier League.

Victor Wanyama: A Homecoming Built on Giving Back

The move represents a homecoming of sorts for Wanyama. Long before he emerged as one of Kenya's most celebrated exports with standout spells in the English Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham, the midfield enforcer honed his craft at City Stars during the formative stages of his career.

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According to the source, the midfield star felt compelled to repay the faith the Kawangware-based outfit showed in him during his teenage years by providing a similar springboard for the country's upcoming talent.

"He has a deep personal connection to Nairobi City Stars because they gave him his first real breakthrough and helped launch his professional journey," the source noted, as quoted by Mozzart Sport.

"He felt it was duty-bound to step in, rescue the institution, and use it as a vehicle to mentor emerging players who need the opportunity to compete at the highest level."

"The overarching plan is to assemble a competitive team, reignite the club's ambition, and establish a clear development pipeline for gifted youngsters who lack a stage to showcase their abilities."

Victor Wanyama: Rescuing a Club on the Brink

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Victor Wanyama

The acquisition arrives at a critical juncture for City Stars, who have been bogged down by acute operational and financial challenges since last season.

The crisis reached a boiling point on Tuesday when the squad failed to make the trip to Homa Bay for an NSL fixture against MOFA FC, subsequently forfeiting the match through a walkover.