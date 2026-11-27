The legislation prohibits discrimination against women in accessing employment opportunities and benefits on the grounds of pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding or other maternity-related circumstances.

The legislation prohibits discrimination against women in accessing employment opportunities and benefits on the grounds of pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding or other maternity-related circumstances.

President William Ruto has signed the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, into law, outlawing workplace discrimination against mothers and requiring clean, private lactation facilities. Employers face fines up to KSh1 million for non-compliance.

President William Ruto has signed the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, into law, introducing new protections for working mothers and requiring employers to provide facilities and working conditions that support breastfeeding.

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Breastfeeding mother.

The legislation prohibits discrimination against women in accessing employment opportunities and benefits on the grounds of pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding or other maternity-related circumstances.

It also requires employers to establish private lactation rooms, provide reasonable breastfeeding breaks and consider flexible working arrangements for mothers who need time to breastfeed or express milk.

Ruto signed the legislation at State House in Nairobi on Thursday, November 26, 2026, saying it would protect the rights and dignity of breastfeeding women.

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President William Ruto.

The President pledged to direct State House staff to establish suitable facilities and flexible working arrangements, saying the institution should lead by example in supporting mothers balancing their careers with childcare responsibilities.

The Bill was sponsored by nominated MP Sabina Chege and was first introduced in the National Assembly in 2024. Parliament passed it on October 14, 2026, following consideration by the Departmental Committee on Social Protection and amendments to its provisions.

Sabina Chege

New law prohibits discrimination against breastfeeding mothers

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Under the Breastfeeding Mothers Act, 2024, employers are prohibited from discriminating against women in access to employment opportunities or workplace benefits because they are pregnant, have given birth, are breastfeeding or have other maternity-related circumstances.

President William Ruto signed the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024 into law. Employers are prohibited from discriminating against women in access to employment opportunities or workplace benefits because they are pregnant, given birth, are breastfeeding.

The provision seeks to protect women from being disadvantaged professionally because of their responsibilities as mothers.

The law also allows breastfeeding mothers to apply for flexible working arrangements, including adjustments to their working hours, assignments and work locations to accommodate their childcare responsibilities.

Employers are required to respond to applications for flexible working arrangements in writing, giving reasons where a request is rejected.

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Employers required to establish private breastfeeding rooms

The legislation makes it mandatory for employers to provide dedicated lactation facilities where women can breastfeed their babies or express breast milk during working hours.

The rooms must be clean, quiet, private and warm, with lockable doors to protect mothers from interruptions and exposure to other employees.

They must also have a washbasin, a refrigerator for storing expressed breast milk, electrical outlets, adequate lighting, a chair, a table and clean storage space for breastfeeding equipment.

The law expressly prohibits employers from designating toilets or bathrooms as breastfeeding rooms.

A breastfeeding room for illustration. (AI generated)

Employers who fail to meet the requirements face a fine of up to KSh1 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both upon conviction.

Where an offence continues, the law provides for an additional fine of KSh10,000 for every day the violation persists.

Breastfeeding mothers entitled to breaks at work

The new law also requires employers to provide reasonable breaks for women to breastfeed their babies or express milk during working hours.

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The allocated time is to be treated as part of working hours and should not interfere with the normal breaks provided to other employees.

Mothers who require additional breastfeeding time for medical reasons can seek an extension supported by written instructions from a registered medical practitioner.

The legislation also allows mothers to request flexible working arrangements to help them continue breastfeeding after returning to work.

Public buildings required to provide baby-changing facilities

The law extends its requirements beyond workplaces by directing owners, tenants and lessees of buildings accessible to the public, with an occupancy capacity of at least 50 people, to install baby-changing facilities.

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The facilities must provide a clean and private space equipped with a changing table and waste bin, with clear signs showing their location.

The legislation also protects a woman's right to breastfeed in public, stating that breastfeeding a child in public should not be construed as an indecent act.

The provisions seek to make public spaces more accommodating to mothers and caregivers travelling with young children.

Kenya's breastfeeding rate stands at 60%

The legislation comes as Kenya records relatively high exclusive breastfeeding rates compared with global and continental averages.

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According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022, 60% of infants aged below six months were exclusively breastfed.

The figure represents an improvement from 13% recorded in 2003, although progress has remained largely unchanged since 2014.

Globally, approximately 48% of infants below six months were exclusively breastfed in 2024, according to WHO and UNICEF.

The World Health Assembly has set a target of increasing the global exclusive breastfeeding rate to at least 60% by 2030.

UNICEF's Africa's Children 2026 Statistical Compendium puts the African Union's average at 45%, with Eastern Africa recording 59%.

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The figures highlight the importance of workplace support in helping mothers continue breastfeeding after returning to employment.

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary foods until two years or beyond.

Breast milk provides essential nutrients and helps protect infants against infections, including diarrhoeal and respiratory diseases.

When will the law take effect?

Although Ruto has assented to the legislation, the Act provides for its commencement one year after the date of its publication in the Kenya Gazette.

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President William Ruto.

This means employers will have a transition period before the new requirements become enforceable.

The Cabinet Secretary responsible for labour, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, is expected to issue regulations to guide implementation, including standards for lactation facilities and workplace breastfeeding support.