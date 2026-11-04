Kenya Airways Launches Online Duty-Free Shopping with Seat Delivery and Exclusive Discounts

Kenya Airways has partnered with Safari Duty Free to launch a revamped online duty-free shopping platform. Passengers can pre-order up to 40 days in advance, enjoy discounts up to 15%, and receive seat delivery during their flights.

Kenya Airways has introduced a revamped inflight duty-free shopping service in partnership with Safari Duty Free.

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The service promises passengers lower prices, a wider product selection and the convenience of ordering items before travelling.

The new service, which took effect on Sunday, November 1, 2026, allows passengers to shop through a mobile-friendly online store and have their purchases delivered directly to their seats during flights.

The new service allows passengers to shop through a mobile-friendly online store and have their purchases delivered directly to their seats during flights.

Under the new arrangement, products will be priced up to 15% lower than those sold at airport duty-free shops.

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Customers will also enjoy an additional 5% discount on all webstore purchases during the launch promotion, which runs until November 30, 2026.

The partnership marks the beginning of Safari Duty Free’s five-year contract with the national carrier and is part of Kenya Airways’ efforts to improve its inflight retail services.

How Kenya Airways’ new duty-free service works

Through the online platform, passengers can browse products, compare prices and place orders before departure without having to visit physical airport shops.

Passengers will also have access to order tracking and round-the-clock customer support, while cabin crew will provide additional assistance during flights.

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Pre-orders will be accepted from 40 days before a scheduled flight up to 72 hours before departure, giving travellers more time to select their preferred items.

The catalogue will feature international brands, luxury goods, lifestyle products, travel exclusives and curated gifts.

Passengers will also have access to order tracking and round-the-clock customer support, while cabin crew will provide additional assistance during flights.

Kenya Airways explains new Safari Duty Free partnership

Speaking during the launch, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said the new service was intended to make shopping a more convenient part of the travel experience.

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“Duty-free is an important part of the Kenya Airways customer journey. This launch reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the travel experience by giving our customers more choice, greater convenience and better value. With Safari Duty Free, we are creating a modern retail experience that begins before take-off and continues seamlessly onboard,” Thairu said.

Safari Duty Free will oversee the airline’s inflight retail operations, including product selection, brand partnerships, merchandising, digital integration and customer experience.

Its Managing Director, Vivek Mehra, said the partnership would combine the company’s retail expertise with Kenya Airways’ international network and customer base.

“We are proud to partner with Kenya Airways at such an exciting moment for inflight retail. By combining Safari Duty Free’s specialist retail expertise with Kenya Airways’ reach and customer base, we will deliver a richer, more rewarding shopping experience for travellers across the airline’s network,” Mehra said.