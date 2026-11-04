2027 school calendar out: Key term dates, half-terms, and exam periods released

The 2027 academic year officially begins on January 4, 2027, for all pre-primary, primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools.The school year is divided into three terms, featuring designated half-term breaks in February and June, alongside major holiday windows in April, August, and December/January.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Lekakeny Ololtuaa detailed the opening and closing dates for all three school terms, alongside mandatory half-term breaks and holiday periods, in an official circular dated October 19, 2026.

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“Below is the 2027 academic calendar for schools and Teachers Training Colleges,” the circular read.

According to the newly released schedule, the academic year will officially kick off on January 4, 2027, for Term One, while the final school term will draw to a close on November 5, 2027.

The circular also maps out the dates for the April, August, and December holiday periods, as well as crucial national assessment windows, providing families and institutions ample time to prepare.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Lekakeny Ololtuaa

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Pre-Primary, Primary, and Junior Secondary Schools Calendar

For pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary schools, the Ministry of Education has organized the 2027 academic year into three distinct terms, interspersed with two half-term breaks and three major holiday windows:

Term One: January 4 – April 9, 2027 (lasting 14 weeks).

First half-term break: February 19 – February 28, 2027 (lasting 9 days).

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April holiday: April 10 – May 2, 2027 (lasting 3 weeks).

Term Two: May 3 – July 30, 2027 (lasting 13 weeks).

Second half-term break: June 9 – June 20, 2027 (lasting 11 days).

August holiday: July 31 – August 29, 2027 (lasting 4 weeks).

Term three: August 30 – November 5, 2027 (lasting 10 weeks).

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National assessments: KPSEA, KILEA, KJSEA, and KPLEA assessments are scheduled to run from November 1 to November 5, 2027 (over 5 days).

December holiday: November 8, 2027 – January 3, 2028 (lasting 8 weeks).

Senior and secondary schools will operate on a slightly tailored schedule to accommodate major national examinations. The circular outlined three terms, corresponding half-term breaks, and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination period:

Term One: January 4 – April 2, 2027 (lasting 13 weeks).

First half-term break: February 19 – February 28, 2027 (lasting 10 days).

April holiday: April 3 – May 2, 2027 (lasting 4 weeks).

Term two: May 3 – July 30, 2027 (lasting 13 weeks).

Second half-term break: June 9 – June 20, 2027 (lasting 12 days).

August holiday: July 31 – August 29, 2027 (lasting 4 weeks).

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Term three: August 30 – November 5, 2027 (lasting 10 weeks).

KCSE examinations: Scheduled from November 8 to November 26, 2027 (lasting 3 weeks).

December holiday: November 6, 2027 – January 3, 2028 (lasting 8 weeks).

In addition to basic education institutions, Diploma Teachers Training Colleges have been assigned a specialized schedule for 2027, featuring three terms running through November with designated inter-term holidays:

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Term Two (Opening Session): January 5 – April 2, 2027 (13 weeks).

April Holiday: April 5 – April 23, 2027.

Term Three: April 26 – July 30, 2027 (14 weeks).

August Holiday: August 2 – August 20, 2027.

Term One: August 23 – November 12, 2027 (11 weeks).

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December Holiday: November 15, 2027 – January 8, 2028 (marking an 8-week break).