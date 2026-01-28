Senior school curriculum explained: Pathways, tracks & subjects

Rather than forcing all students to follow the same academic route, the Senior School model allows learners to specialise earlier, building skills and knowledge aligned with their talents and future ambitions.

Kenya’s Senior School curriculum marks one of the most significant shifts in the country’s education system in decades.

Moving away from a one-size-fits-all model, the new structure is designed to recognise that learners are different, gifted in different ways, motivated by different interests, and suited to different career paths.

At the heart of this reform are three broad learning pathways: Arts and Sports Science, Social Sciences, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Rather than forcing all students to follow the same academic route, the Senior School model allows learners to specialise earlier, building skills and knowledge aligned with their talents and future ambitions.

Below is a detailed breakdown of each pathway and the subjects offered, highlighting how this system aims to prepare students for both higher education and the world of work.

1. Arts and Sports Science pathway

The Arts and Sports Science pathway is tailored for learners who thrive in creativity, performance, and physical excellence.

It acknowledges that talent in sports and the arts is not a hobby, but a viable professional path when properly nurtured.

A teacher in class

Sports Science

The Sports Science track focuses on Sports and Recreation, equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Learners are introduced to areas such as physical fitness, sports psychology, training methods, and sports management.

This pathway prepares students for careers in professional athletics, coaching, sports administration, fitness training, and recreation management.

Importantly, it shifts the perception of sports from being extracurricular to being a legitimate academic and career pathway.

Arts

The Arts track is divided into three core areas that support different forms of creativity: Music and Dance: For learners interested in performance, composition, choreography, and cultural expression.

Theatre and Film: Focused on acting, directing, scriptwriting, stage production, and visual storytelling.

Fine Arts: Covers drawing, painting, sculpture, design, and visual communication.

Learners re-opening school

This pathway supports careers in entertainment, media, cultural industries, education, and creative entrepreneurship, sectors that are increasingly important in the modern economy.

2. Social Sciences pathway

The Social Sciences pathway is ideal for students curious about human behavior, culture, communication, governance, and commerce.

It provides a strong foundation for careers in law, diplomacy, education, journalism, public service, and business.

Languages and literature

Language is power, and this track gives learners a wide range of linguistic options: National and Local Languages: English, Fasihi ya Kiswahili, Indigenous Languages, and Kenyan Sign Language help preserve culture while strengthening communication skills.

Foreign Languages: Arabic, French, German, and Mandarin Chinese open doors to global opportunities in diplomacy, international trade, tourism, and translation.

Literature subjects deepen critical thinking, interpretation, and expression—skills that remain relevant across professions.

Humanities and Business Studies

This track combines ethical understanding, historical awareness, and commercial knowledge: Religious Education: Christian, Islamic, and Hindu Religious Education promote moral reasoning and social values.

Professional Studies: Business Studies, Geography, and History & Citizenship prepare learners for leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic responsibility.

A Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) instructor guides Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learners during a workshop in Nairobi

Students in this pathway develop analytical skills essential for policy-making, governance, marketing, and social development.

3. STEM Pathway: Powering innovation and industrial growth

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathway is the most technically diverse, aimed at learners who enjoy problem-solving, experimentation, and innovation. It is structured into three specialised tracks.

Pure Sciences: The academic foundation

This track includes Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and General Science. It forms the backbone for careers in medicine, engineering, research, data science, and academia.

Applied Sciences

Applied Sciences bridge theory and real-life application through subjects such as: Agriculture

Computer Studies

Home Science

These subjects prepare students for technology-driven careers, food security, environmental management, and applied research.

Technical studies

This track focuses on vocational and technical skills critical to industrial growth: Aviation

Building Construction

Electricity

Metalwork

Power Mechanics

Woodwork

Some specialised subjects like Media Technology and Marine and Fisheries Technology are offered only in schools with the required facilities, ensuring quality training.