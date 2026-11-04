Govt to recruit more Assistant County Commissioners after PSC clearance

The recruitment is part of efforts to operationalise newly gazetted administrative units across the country, addressing geographical barriers that have forced some residents to travel long distances to access government services.

The government is preparing to recruit additional Assistant County Commissioners (ACCs) after receiving clearance from the Public Service Commission (PSC), in a move aimed at expanding grassroots administration and bringing government services closer to communities.

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Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the Ministry would advertise the vacancies soon, urging qualified chiefs and assistant chiefs to apply.

“As we bring these units into operation, we want qualified Kenyans, including those already serving their communities, to take up these opportunities and help make government services more accessible,” Omollo said.

The recruitment is part of efforts to operationalise newly gazetted administrative units across the country, addressing geographical barriers that have forced some residents to travel long distances to access government services.

Effective National Government Administration at the grassroots is key to bringing public services closer to citizens, improving inter-agency coordination and enhancing security management to promote peace and stability across the country. Presided over the official opening of Kikumbulyu Division in Kibwezi West Sub-County, Makueni County, and the installation of its inaugural Assistant County Commissioner. Present were the host MP Hon. Mwengi Mutuse and his counterpart Hon. Hon. Charles Nguna (Mwingi West); and a team of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) led by the Eastern Region Regional Commissioner Jacob Muganda. — Dr. Raymond Omollo — CBS (@ray_omollo) November 3, 2026

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Omollo spoke during an engagement with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and village elders ahead of the inauguration of Kikumbulyu Division in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

He later presided over the division's official opening and the installation of its first Assistant County Commissioner. The event was hosted by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

New division has 127 villages

Kikumbulyu Division comprises 127 villages across Ngulu, Kathyaka, Ngandani and Ndetani sub-locations.

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The expanded administrative network is expected to strengthen community mobilisation, information sharing and coordination of government programmes.

Omollo said the creation of additional administrative units was intended to ensure equitable access to public administration, particularly in areas where distance has limited residents' access to government assistance.

He challenged chiefs, assistant chiefs and village elders to improve service delivery, urging them to identify challenges affecting residents, escalate issues requiring government intervention and ensure public programmes reach intended beneficiaries.

He also called for stronger supervision, mentorship and performance management among administrators, saying the expansion of administrative units must be accompanied by greater accountability.

Govt outlines welfare measures for chiefs, village elders

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The PS also outlined measures being undertaken to address the welfare and operational needs of chiefs and assistant chiefs, including training, increased operational funding, decentralised distribution of uniforms and the processing of delayed promotions.

He said paramilitary and legal training had strengthened officers' preparedness, adding that the Ministry was working to conclude outstanding promotion cases.

On village elders, Omollo said the Sh3,000 monthly stipend introduced under President William Ruto's administration was recognition of their contribution to grassroots administration. Payments began in July and were ongoing.

He also pointed to plans to improve village elders' operational capacity through the provision of smartphones.

In August, President Ruto announced that the National Treasury would allocate funds through the national budget to purchase the devices.

He also announced plans to provide medical insurance for village elders and their families through the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Administrators urged to support security, education

Omollo further highlighted the role of chiefs, assistant chiefs and village elders in maintaining peace, resolving local disputes and connecting residents with government institutions.

He said administrators were often the first point of contact when disputes arose within families and communities, helping prevent escalation through alternative dispute resolution and referring cases requiring police intervention.

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With national examinations underway, the PS commended administrators and security officers for supporting the Ministry of Education in providing a safe environment for candidates.

He urged them to sustain the support during the school holidays and ahead of the January school reopening, particularly by working with parents to prevent school dropout and ensure learners transition to the next level of education.

“Education is the great equaliser. It gives the child of a village elder the opportunity to stand alongside the child of a Member of Parliament, and the child of a chief the opportunity to stand alongside the child of a Principal Secretary,” he said.

The PS also acknowledged administrators' role in farmer registration, saying accurate information collected at the grassroots was essential to delivering agricultural support and other government programmes.