Ruto Hails Phoebe Nyawade Okowa's Election to International Court of Justice: “Kenya is proud of you”

President William Ruto said professor Phoebe Nyawade Okowa's election was a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the legal expertise, integrity and excellence the country continues to offer the international community.

President William Ruto said professor Phoebe Nyawade Okowa's election was a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the legal expertise, integrity and excellence the country continues to offer the international community.

President William Ruto has praised law professor Phoebe Nyawade Okowa following her election as a judge of the International Court of Justice. Securing massive support in the UN General Assembly and Security Council, she will serve a full nine-year term through 2036.

President William Ruto has congratulated law professor Phoebe Nyawade Okowa after she was elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

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Okowa's election will see her serve a full nine-year term at the court, which is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

The term extends her place on the bench until 2036. She was elected on Tuesday, 3 November, after winning the required majority in separate ballots held by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

Prof. Phoebe Nyawade Okowa.

183 votes in the General Assembly, 13 in the Security Council

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Okowa received 183 votes in the General Assembly and 13 in the 15-member Security Council.

Her election followed several rounds of voting and diplomatic efforts to consolidate support for her candidature. These included the withdrawal of Sierra Leone's Prof Charles Jalloh, who had also been contesting the seat.

Ruto hails "moment of great pride" for Kenya

Ruto said her election was a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the legal expertise, integrity and excellence the country continues to offer the international community.

"We wish you great success in discharging your mandate with diligence and in advancing the ICJ's mission of upholding international law and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes among nations. Kenya is proud of you," the President wrote.

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Congratulations to Phoebe Okowa on your election as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after securing the requisite majority votes at both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council. Your election is a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the depth of legal expertise, integrity and excellence that our country continues to contribute to the international community. As you take up this distinguished responsibility, we wish you great success in discharging your mandate with diligence and in advancing the ICJ’s mission of upholding international law and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes among nations. Kenya is proud of you. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 4, 2026

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei also congratulated Okowa, saying her election reflected the international community's confidence in her ability to serve the court.

He thanked members of the General Assembly and the Security Council for their support.

It is with immense pride that I welcome the election of Judge Phoebe Okowa to the International Court of Justice for the 2027-2036 term, and congratulate Judges from the UK, France, Singapore and Jordan on joining the Court. Judge Okowa’s election reflects the confidence of the international community in her capacity to serve the Court at this consequential time. We deeply aporeciate members of both the General Assembly and Security Council for their votes. We are equally indebted to Sierra Leone, Korea and Ecuador for withdrawing their candidatures after the third round and helping avoid a protracted electoral process. And to our Teams supporting this campaign- thank you all. Congratulations @Phoebe_Okowa. @ForeignOfficeKE @MusaliaMudavadi @WilliamsRuto — Korir Sing'Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) November 3, 2026

He also thanked Sierra Leone, South Korea and Ecuador for withdrawing their candidates after the third round, a move he said helped avoid a prolonged electoral process.

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Okowa was first elected to the ICJ in November 2025, after four rounds of voting, to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf.

She became the first Kenyan to sit on the court. This week's vote secures her a full term.