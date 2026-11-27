Okoth Obado Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment over 2018 Murder of Sharon Otieno

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno. High Court Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua also handed down jail terms to co-accused Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado

The High Court also sentenced Obado's former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, to 25 years in prison, while former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero received an 18-year jail term.

Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua delivered the sentences at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 27, 2026, bringing a major milestone in the case that has been before the courts for nearly eight years.

In her sentencing remarks, the judge described Obado as the principal architect of the criminal enterprise that led to Sharon's murder.

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She said the former governor provided the motive and finances for activities intended to execute the plan, while Oyamo facilitated its implementation.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Justice Githua also ruled that the aggravating circumstances surrounding the murder outweighed the mitigating factors presented by the three convicts.

The judge rejected a request for a non-custodial sentence for Obado, which Sharon's family had asked the court to consider so that he could continue supporting her children.

She said his responsibility to support the children should continue regardless of the sentence imposed.

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Justice Githua warned against setting a precedent where people convicted of serious offences such as murder could avoid appropriate punishment by offering financial support to victims' families.

The court also declined to order compensation or restitution to Sharon's family, citing insufficient evidence to establish the extent of the losses and damage suffered.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were convicted of Sharon's murder on July 23, 2026, after the court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Sharon, a 26-year-old Rongo University student, was murdered in September 2018 while seven months pregnant.

Sharon Otieno

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The case attracted national attention and involved a lengthy trial before Justice Githua delivered the guilty verdict against the three men.