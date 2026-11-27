Brryson Makokha's kind gesture came after a distressed boda boda rider Stanley Njambuya broke down in tears in a video that circulated widely on social media, appealing for help after discovering that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Brryson Makokha's kind gesture came after a distressed boda boda rider Stanley Njambuya broke down in tears in a video that circulated widely on social media, appealing for help after discovering that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Bryson Makokha Buys Brand New KSh175,000 Motorcycle for Boda Boda Rider Whose Bike Was Stolen

Bryson Makokha, who recently received over KSh10 million in public donations for medical treatment, decided to extend the kindness he received from Kenyans to the boda boda rider facing a difficult situation.

Bungoma teenager Bryson Makokha has touched the hearts of Kenyans after purchasing a brand-new motorcycle worth KSh175,000 for a Nairobi boda boda rider whose bike was stolen.

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Bryson Makokha's gesture came after a distressed boda boda rider broke down in tears in a video that circulated widely on social media, appealing for help after discovering that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Bryson, who recently received overwhelming public support after Kenyans raised more than Ksh10 million towards treatment for his rare skin condition, decided to extend the kindness he received to someone facing a difficult situation.

His gesture came after a distressed boda boda rider Stanley Njambuya broke down in tears in a video that circulated widely on social media, appealing for help after discovering that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Comedian-turned-philanthropist Eric Omondi picked up the rider's story and mobilised Kenyans to help trace him, promising to replace the stolen motorcycle and help him rebuild his livelihood.

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Njambuya had explained that the theft happened early in the morning after he briefly left his motorcycle outside his house to get change before returning to work.

Bryson Makokha's donated KSh 175,000 to aid the boda boda rider purchase a new bike.

When he came back, he found the motorcycle missing, leaving him devastated because he had only recently started making money from his daily work.

In the emotional video shared by Omondi, the rider appealed to members of the public to help him recover his motorcycle.

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“Waah jamaa, asubuhi na mapema, nimepark nduthi niende nichange ndio nirudi niendelee na kazi, natoka nje ya keja, Napata hakuna bike. Washaniibia bike, saa zile mtu ameanza kumake kakitu, mshaniibia bike. Cheki mkipatana na bike yangu, mniambie tu, juu saa nitaanzia wapi. Nafaa kufanya nini. Mwenye atapatana na bike yangu, nirudishieni bike yangu. Hizo sio rada, wacheni hizo,” he said in the video shared by Eric Omondi.

In English, the rider said he had parked his motorcycle to get change and return to work, only to discover that it had been stolen.

He expressed frustration over losing his source of income just as his business was beginning to improve.

Touched by his predicament, Omondi called on his online followers to help locate the rider, promising to buy him three motorcycles so he could expand his business.

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“Huyu tutamnunulia Nduthi Tatu akuwe Bossy🙏🙏🙏🙏. Please help me find this brother🙏🙏🙏,” Eric Omondi shared the video with the caption.

Translated into English, Omondi said: “We will buy this one three motorbikes so he becomes a boss. Please help me find this brother.”

Bryson subsequently joined the initiative, contributing KSh175,000 towards purchasing a brand-new motorcycle for the rider.

Bryson Makokha and Stanley Njambuya.

His intervention has also drawn attention to his own journey, having recently benefited from an outpouring of generosity from Kenyans who contributed millions of shillings towards his treatment.

Dr Aisha Kibwana led the treatment that has seen Bryson's skin improve significantly following his diagnosis with Norwegian scabies, also known as crusted scabies.