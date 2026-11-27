Linus Kaikai Responds to Backlash Over KSh 350 Citizen TV Subscription: 'Who Will Pay for Our Journalism?'

Linus Kaikai has addressed the growing debate over the broadcaster’s new paid livestream model, challenging the media industry to rethink how journalism is funded.

Royal Media Services (RMS) Director of Strategy and Innovation Linus Kaikai has pushed back against criticism and challenged the wider Kenyan media industry over sustainability after the broadcaster introduced a KSh 350 monthly subscription fee to watch Citizen TV, Inooro TV, and Ramogi TV livestreams on YouTube.

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Speaking on Thursday, November 26, 2026, during the 9th Annual Editors’ Convention in Mombasa, held under the theme "Navigating the Storm: Media Resilience on the Road to 2027", Kaikai framed the move not as an isolated experiment, but as a response to an industry-wide financial squeeze.

Linus Kaikai: A Challenge to Fellow Media Houses

Addressing fellow editors and media executives at the convention, Kaikai pointed out that newsroom survival is a recurring talking point at industry forums, yet concrete revenue experiments remain scarce.

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He noted that the new media landscape forces outlets to find practical ways to fund reporting and compensate the teams behind the scenes.

"I think there's something we all talk about when we meet in these forums as media houses. We all talk about sustainability. How do we make journalism work? Who will pay for our journalism? Where will we get money to run our newsrooms? I think this is not an RMS question. It is our joint dilemma as an industry. So we've done that bit as RMS. We are hoping to hear from someone else who is taking an initiative aimed at making journalism sustainable. Thank you," he said.

According to Kaikai, generating direct revenue helps ensure that journalists and the broader production crew who put together news broadcasts are paid as traditional ad models face mounting pressure.

How the KSh 350 YouTube Subscription Works

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The subscription package, which went live on YouTube around November 21, 2026, after years of free streaming on the platform, costs KSh 350 per month.

Viewers can activate the membership by visiting the YouTube channel of Citizen TV, Inooro TV, or Ramogi TV and clicking the Join button.

Key details around the rollout include:

• Multi-channel access: A single KSh 350 monthly plan covers livestreams across Citizen TV, Inooro TV, and Ramogi TV on YouTube.

• Platform scope: RMS stated that the paid package applies specifically to YouTube livestreams rather than other platforms, though viewers also noted live feeds going down on other social channels like Facebook and X around the rollout.

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• Support channels: Viewers running into subscription issues have been directed to reach out via the broadcaster’s phone or WhatsApp support lines.

For many younger and mobile-first Kenyans who rely on YouTube livestreams for breaking news, prime-time bulletins, and vernacular broadcasts, putting a price tag on familiar streams triggered immediate pushback online.

The rollout also drew playful jabs from rival media, including NTV’s Sycilia Wakesho teasing "Ni free" on air, while high-profile interviews and livestreams shared on alternative platforms like Facebook drew attention as viewers looked for free ways to tune in.

Why Media Sustainability Is Front and Centre Heading Into 2027

Media houses across Kenya and the wider region have been grappling with shifting ad spend, platform dependency, and the high cost of running multi-platform newsrooms.