A collage of the KPC and Centum Investment Company new CEOs

A collage of the KPC and Centum Investment Company new CEOs

KPC and Centum confirm permanent CEOs, with Centum also naming a new non-executive director.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and Centum Investment Company have named permanent chief executives following board decisions taken on November 26, 2026, marking leadership transitions at two major Kenyan institutions.

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At KPC, the board elevated Pius Mwendwa from acting to substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, concluding an acting stint that began on April 8, 2026.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (“KPC” or the “Company”) hereby notifies shareholders, the investing public, and all stakeholders of the following senior leadership appointment,” the company stated. “The KPC Board of Directors is pleased to announce that at its meeting held on 26th November 2026, it confirmed Mr. Pius Mwendwa as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Mwendwa had been serving as Acting Managing Director since 8th April 2026.”

Appointment of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. https://t.co/Z89tb7oJNq — Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (@kenyapipeline) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Centum Investment Company confirmed Thomas Omondi-Achola as its Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, also effective November 26, 2026, after he had served as acting group CEO since September 2026.

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“The Board of Directors of Centum Investment Company Plc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Omondi-Achola as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 26 November 2026,” the board’s statement read.

Pius Mwendwa’s background at Kenya Pipeline

Mwendwa brings long-standing institutional familiarity to the top job at KPC, having joined the company in August 2010. Across his tenure, he has occupied several senior finance roles, including Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager, and General Manager for Finance.

Within those responsibilities, his oversight spanned Finance and Accounts, Revenue and Commercial Services, as well as ICT. Before moving to KPC, he spent more than a decade at Nation Media Group, rising to become Group Management Accountant.

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Academically and professionally, Mwendwa holds a Master of Commerce in Finance from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.

Thomas Omondi-Achola’s leadership track record at Centum

He joined Centum in 2018 as Group Chief Operating Officer and Partner in Portfolio Operations, where he oversaw strategy and performance improvement across more than 15 portfolio companies.

Prior to his time at Centum, he spent over 13 years at Kenya Airways in senior roles that included Chief Transformation Officer, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Acting Chief Commercial Officer, and General Manager of Jambojet. His earlier executive background also includes serving as Chief Transformation Officer at Sidian Bank.

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His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Nairobi, alongside a second MBA from IESE Business School in Spain.

He has additionally completed executive development programmes at international institutions, among them London Business School.

Non-Executive board addition at Centum

Alongside Omondi-Achola’s confirmation, Centum appointed John Kibunga Kimani as a Non-Executive Director, effective November 26, 2026.

Kimani is an agricultural economist, development specialist, and strategic investor with over four decades of public- and private-sector experience.

He started his career in irrigation, rising to Acting Chief Agriculturist at the National Irrigation Board before joining the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority, where he led technical teams planning water and land resources.

From 1986 to 2013, he served as Managing Director of Rural Development Services and worked as a lead consultant on projects backed by the Kenyan government and international development agencies, including the World Bank, SNV, JICA, DANIDA, and GTZ.

His board experience includes serving as a Non-Executive Director at Kakuzi Plc since 2020 and previously on the board of the Horticultural Crops Development Authority.

@CentumPLC would like to announce two key appointments to its leadership, effective 26th November 2026: 🔹 Mr. Thomas Omondi-Achola - appointed Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director 🔹 Dr. John Kibunga Kimani - appointed Non-Executive Director The Board warmly welcomes both leaders and looks forward to the value they will bring to the Group's governance and long-term strategic direction. Full details of these appointments are available in the attached announcements. — Centum Investment (@CentumPLC) November 26, 2026

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According to Centum, Kimani’s background spans project development, corporate governance, risk management, auditing, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.