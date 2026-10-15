Cyril Ramaphosa Breaks Silence After Rwanda Beats South Africa to Formula 1 African Grand Prix

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to Rwanda securing the Formula 1 African Grand Prix ahead of South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended unequivocal congratulations to Rwandan President Paul Kagame following a groundbreaking 10-year agreement to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix starting in the early 2030s.

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While South Africa spent years aggressively pursuing a Formula 1 return to its historic Kyalami Circuit near Johannesburg, the nation's leadership has responded with profound statesmanship.

In the message, Ramaphosa emphasised regional solidarity, directly addressing everything from the prestige of the Bugesera circuit project to South Africa's own rich motorsport heritage.

Cyril Ramaphosa: Extending Congratulations to Rwanda

Rwanda’s Formula 1 dream comes with a potential price tag running into the billions. PHOTO/COURTESY

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President Ramaphosa offered immediate praise to the Rwandan leadership, framing the milestone as a victory for the entire continent.

Acknowledging the profound weight of bringing the motorsport competition back to Africa for the first time since 1993, Ramaphosa stated, "On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I offer warm congratulations to His Excellency President @PaulKagame and the government and people of Rwanda on securing a 10-year agreement to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix."

Expanding further on the emotional resonance of the achievement, Ramaphosa added, "South Africa shares in the pride with which Rwanda is preparing to fly the chequered flag for our continent with the hosting of a globally prestigious event at the planned Bugesera circuit from the early 2030s."

Recognising National and Continental Capabilities

Addressing the demands required to land a multi-million-dollar sports megaproject, Ramaphosa offered a sharp validation of Rwandan execution.

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The multi-million-dollar undertaking centred in Bugesera, situated roughly 40 kilometres south of Kigali next to the new international airport, demanded immense state-backed vision and meticulous planning.

Highlighting the structural competence behind the successful bid, Ramaphosa noted, "This contract is a recognition of the capabilities of the Rwandan nation and of our continent more broadly."

Offering Technical Support and Motorsport Expertise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa

With South Africa boasting rich institutional memory as the pioneer of African Formula 1 hosting, having famously staged the historic 1993 Grand Prix won by Alain Prost at Kyalami, alongside hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup and numerous other global spectacles, President Ramaphosa made sure to position South Africa as a supportive partner rather than a bitter competitor.

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Despite Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's passionate prior efforts to secure a race for Johannesburg or Cape Town, Pretoria chose a collaborative tone.

Emphasising this spirit of cooperation, Ramaphosa stated, "As host of the first Grand Prix on African soil in 1993, and organiser of other major global events, South Africa will be happy to provide any support we may be invited to share."

President Ramaphosa further placed the Formula 1 agreement within the broader context of Rwanda’s meteoric rise as a destination for world-class sporting events, ranging from cycling to basketball championships.