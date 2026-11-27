Funding will help return five grounded aircraft to service, bringing the operational fleet back to 30 aircraft by May 2027, and supporting a five-year goal of reaching at least 55 aircraft.

Kenya Airways Plc has appointed New York-based aviation advisory firm Seabury Group LLC to help raise as much as $1.5 billion in long-term capital and identify a strategic investor, marking a major step in the national carrier’s effort to overhaul its balance sheet and fund multi-year fleet expansion.

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Chairman Kiprono Kittony confirmed the appointment on Friday 27, 2026, outlining a roadmap designed to pull the airline out of years of financial strain and restore its competitive standing across the continent. Known regionally as KQ, the carrier has posted losses in 12 of the past 13 years, relying repeatedly on state bailouts to stay aloft.

"Seabury will also help identify a potential strategic investor for the airline," Kittony said in an interview with Bloomberg. "We want to achieve sustainable profitability and ensure we are a competitive African airline."

The capital-raising mandate builds upon a broader turnaround strategy initiated after the Kenyan government took a majority stake in the carrier in 2017.

An image of Kenya Airways plane

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Seabury Group, which specializes in aviation restructuring, corporate finance, and strategic advisory, brings prior regional experience to the table, having previously advised major African carriers including South African Airways.

Industry analysts note that pairing a seasoned restructuring advisor with clear financial targets is often essential when approaching institutional lenders and long-term equity partners in capital-intensive sectors like commercial aviation.

Short-term Government support

To bridge immediate liquidity gaps while long-term financing is structured, Kenya Airways is drawing on a $350 million short-term support package from the Kenyan government.

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According to Kittony, the airline has already received an initial tranche of $100 million, with the remaining $250 million balance expected to be disbursed in the first quarter of 2027.

This staged bridge financing gives management breathing room to cover near-term obligations, maintain critical operations, and negotiate structured long-term facilities without resorting to ad-hoc emergency rescues. Ensuring timely disbursement of the remaining funds will be closely watched by creditors and suppliers ahead of next year's milestones.

Fleet recovery and expansion targets

A central pillar of the turnaround plan involves stabilizing and expanding the carrier's fleet, which has been constrained by grounded aircraft and global supply chain bottlenecks. Part of the incoming capital will be deployed to return five grounded planes to active service, bringing Kenya Airways’ operational fleet back to 30 aircraft.

Kittony stated that the airline targets having all 30 aircraft fully operational by May 2027. Achieving that baseline stability, he noted, will enable the carrier to secure critical spare parts and advance ongoing operational improvement projects.

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Over a five-year horizon, Kenya Airways aims to grow its fleet to at least 55 aircraft to recapture market share on key regional and intercontinental routes.

Strategic investor search and leadership transition

Alongside the balance sheet restructuring, the search for an equity partner is gaining momentum. Kittony revealed that multiple parties have already expressed preliminary interest in becoming a strategic investor in the airline.

Prospective investors will receive an official information memorandum in January 2027, triggering formal bids. The board expects to evaluate proposals and finalize a decision on a strategic partner within six months of releasing the document.

Leadership stability is also high on the board’s agenda as it prepares to onboard new capital. Kittony confirmed that directors are actively interviewing candidates to fill the role of substantive Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment expected to be concluded by the second quarter of 2027.

Regional stakes and 2027 milestones

The dual push for fresh private capital and executive leadership comes at a critical juncture for East Africa's aviation sector. While regional competitors have aggressively expanded capacity and hub connectivity, Kenya Airways has been weighed down by legacy debt and high financing costs.

Kenya Airways has appointed Seabury Group to help raise up to US$1.5B in long-term capital and identify a strategic investor as part of its balance sheet restructuring and expansion plans: — The airline has received US$100M of the US$350M in government financing, with the balance expected in Q1 2027. — KQ targets restoring its operational fleet to 30 aircraft by May 2027 and expanding to at least 55 aircraft within five years. — An information memorandum for prospective strategic investors is expected in January 2027. — The appointment of a substantive CEO is expected by Q2 2027. Link: https://t.co/2gn5jTcfYP — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 27, 2026

By pairing immediate state liquidity with Seabury Group’s restructuring expertise, Nairobi is signaling a renewed commitment to transitioning the carrier toward commercial self-sufficiency rather than perpetual state support. Furthermore, restoring reliable capacity on trunk routes will support regional trade and connectivity.

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