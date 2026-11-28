Ruto is walking a political tightrope as ambitious allies jostle for power, fight over the running mate slot and eye his succession, threatening to disrupt his 2027 re-election game plan.

President William Ruto is increasingly finding himself in a delicate political balancing act as he battles to contain growing restlessness among his own allies, with simmering tensions, public disagreements and competing political ambitions threatening to unsettle his political camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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What was once a seemingly united political machinery is increasingly showing signs of strain, with some of the president's closest allies appearing increasingly impatient, openly expressing dissatisfaction and pursuing individual political interests that could complicate his re-election ambitions.

From disagreements over political zoning and the share-holding in the government, including who should bag the running mate slot to growing rivalry over influence and succession politics, Ruto faces the difficult task of keeping his troops in check while maintaining the unity of his broad-based political establishment.

Running mate wars: Ruto's headache and how he is keeping allies in check & loyal

The growing ambitions among influential allies and the delicate arithmetic of regional and ethnic as well as party representation within the broad-based arrangement has seen the focus shift to the running mate slot.

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President William Ruto during a development tour of Ukambani region

Among the names featuring prominently in the succession calculations are Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya with some receiving public endorsements while others have been linked to the coveted seat through their political ambitions and influence.

Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi are also understood to be positioning themselves for elevated roles as a means of keeping Edwin Sifuna’s growing influence in Mulembe nation in check.

With every possible choice carrying political consequences, the president's biggest dilemma may not be finding someone willing to run alongside him, but deciding who to disappoint in the process.

Ruto himself has steered clear of the discusssion that could make or break his bid for a second term, but some of his closest allies have made public pronouncemenets that have unsettled the waters.

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Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei recently made it clear that the running mate slotis a concluded matter that is not open to discussion or negotiation, asserting that ODM can engage in all other positions, including that of village elder or head on nyumba kumi.

While Ruto has not committed to anyone, his team is combing through the numbers with regular opinion polls commissioned to assess which combination presents the best possible chances of securing a second term.

How presidential ambitions are keeping restless allies loyal in Ruto camp

The promise of political backing in the 2032 presidential elections has emerged as a powerful tool to manage loyalty and competing ambitions among Ruto’s allies, offering them a stake in his long-term political succession.

President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet in the company of Wycliffe Oparanya, Moses Wetangula, Fernandes Baraza and Musalia Mudavadi

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Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi and Hassan Joho have also openly discussed the possibility of succeeding Ruto, with Joho naming himself alongside Simba Arati, Kimani Ichung’wah and Gladys Wanga as potential candidates from the broad-based government.

Ultimately, the 2032 promise presents a political bargain in which Ruto's allies are being asked to invest in his immediate political ambitions while keeping their own presidential aspirations alive.