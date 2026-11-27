Sexual Offences Act (No. 3 of 2006): The main law defining, penalizing, and preventing unlawful sexual acts (Image: Files)

Sexual Offences Act (No. 3 of 2006): The main law defining, penalizing, and preventing unlawful sexual acts (Image: Files)

Ruto signs two Sexual Offences Laws: The 5 changes survivors should know

New amendments to Kenya's Sexual Offences Act introduce tougher safeguards against forced settlements, speed up trials and protect survivors' right to education, including victims of teenage pregnancies.

President William Ruto has assented to two amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, introducing new measures aimed at protecting survivors and improving the handling of sexual violence cases.

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The two laws, sponsored by Kisii Woman Representative Doris Donya Aburi and Garissa Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad Kuno, were among six Bills signed by the President on November 26, 2026.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2023, sponsored by Aburi, focuses on public awareness and the educational rights of survivors.

The 2025 amendment, sponsored by Kuno, targets informal settlements of sexual offence cases and delays in the justice system.

Here are five changes Kenyans should know.

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Sexual abuse is the use of coercion, force, or unequal positions to make you engage in any form of unwanted sexual activity (Image: Files)

1. Government to launch nationwide sexual offences awareness campaigns

The Cabinet Secretary responsible for gender affairs is required to undertake nationwide public education and information campaigns on sexual offences.

The programmes are intended to improve public understanding of sexual violence, its consequences and the importance of reporting offences.

The legislation recognises that sexual violence can result in psychological trauma, social stigma, infections and unwanted pregnancies, often leaving survivors facing further difficulties long after an incident.

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The campaigns will also encourage individuals and communities to take responsibility for preventing gender-based violence.

2. Sexual violence survivors to receive education support

The amendments also require the Cabinet Secretary responsible for education to establish programmes protecting and promoting the educational rights of sexual offence survivors.

The provision specifically recognises victims of teenage pregnancies, who frequently face stigma, discrimination and difficulties remaining in school.

The legislation also emphasises specialised psychological support and counselling to help survivors deal with trauma and continue their education.

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The intention is to reinforce the constitutional right to education and ensure that sexual violence does not automatically end a victim's academic journey.

3. Out-of-court settlements cannot dispose of sexual offence cases

One of the most significant changes targets informal arrangements used to settle sexual offence cases outside the formal justice system.

In some communities, arrangements such as maslaha have been used to resolve allegations through family negotiations and compensation paid to a victim's relatives.

The new amendment sponsored by Kuno requires sexual offences under the Act to be prosecuted through the formal judicial system.

Any agreement or settlement purporting to dispose of such an offence outside that system is declared void and without legal effect.

Courts also cannot discontinue criminal proceedings solely because the parties have reached an out-of-court settlement.

This provision seeks to prevent serious sexual offences from being treated as private family disputes that can be resolved through compensation.

Sexual assault happens when someone either touches another person in a sexual manner without consent or makes another person touch them in a sexual manner (Image: Files)

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4. Pressuring survivors to withdraw complaints becomes an offence

The law also criminalises coercing or inducing a victim to withdraw a sexual offence complaint.

The provision targets individuals who pressure survivors through intimidation, family negotiations or purported compensation arrangements to abandon criminal proceedings.

The legislation further requires additional reasons to be considered where withdrawal of sexual offence proceedings is sought, reflecting the constitutional role of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts in criminal proceedings.

A family agreement or payment to a victim's relatives cannot, by itself, extinguish a criminal case.

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5. Sexual offence trials given a six-month timeline

The second amendment introduces timelines intended to reduce delays in the determination of sexual offence cases.

Trials involving offences under the Sexual Offences Act are required to proceed on a day-to-day basis and conclude within six months from the date the accused person takes plea.

Courts may grant adjournments only in exceptional and unforeseen circumstances, and must record the reasons for allowing them.

The six-month period begins when the accused takes plea, not when a complaint is first reported to police.

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The measure also reflects Article 50(2)(e) of the Constitution, which guarantees an accused person the right to have a trial begin and conclude without unreasonable delay.

What does the new laws mean for survivors?

The amendments address several problems that have long complicated the prosecution of sexual offences, including social pressure, informal settlements, interruption of education and lengthy court proceedings.

However, implementing the changes will require coordination between the gender and education ministries, police, prosecutors, courts and institutions providing survivor support.

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For survivors, the new provisions reinforce the right to pursue justice without being forced into private settlements or excluded from education.