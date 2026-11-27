The UFAA is mandated to receive, safeguard, and reunite unclaimed financial assets with their rightful owners or beneficiaries (Image: Files)

The UFAA is mandated to receive, safeguard, and reunite unclaimed financial assets with their rightful owners or beneficiaries (Image: Files)

UFAA unclaimed money: How to check and claim cash in Kenya

Forgotten bank balances, unpaid salaries, insurance payouts and unclaimed dividends could still belong to you. Kenya's UFAA provides a free search service through which individuals and beneficiaries can trace and recover qualifying financial assets.

Thousands of Kenyans have money and other financial assets sitting with banks, insurers, former employers and other institutions because the owners or beneficiaries could not be traced.

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Once the assets meet the statutory requirements for being declared unclaimed, they can be transferred to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA), which holds them on behalf of their rightful owners.

The Authority was established under the Unclaimed Financial Assets Act, 2011, and became operational in 2014.

Its mandate includes receiving, safeguarding and returning unclaimed financial assets to their owners and beneficiaries.

UFAA's current website lists approximately Sh125 billion in assets remitted to date, alongside Sh3.12 billion in payouts to 44,693 claimants.

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The assets cover more than dormant bank accounts.

They include qualifying unpaid wages, dividends, matured insurance benefits, utility deposits and other financial entitlements.

CPA Laban Molonko is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Trustee of Kenya's Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) (Image: Files)

What money can end up with UFAA?

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Act provides different periods after which particular financial assets may be presumed abandoned.

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Examples of financial asset, and when it may become unclaimed include:

Bank deposits and savings accounts: Five years without qualifying owner activity

Shares and dividends: Three years without a claim or communication, where statutory conditions are met

Matured life insurance and annuity benefits: Two years after the funds become due and payable

Unpaid salaries, bonuses and terminal benefits: One year after becoming payable

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Utility deposits: Two years after termination of the relevant service

Court-ordered refunds: Two years after becoming payable

The periods are subject to the specific conditions in the law.

For instance, a bank account is not automatically transferred to UFAA simply because its owner has not made a withdrawal.

Certain communications with the bank or other recorded indications of interest can prevent it from being presumed abandoned.

How to check whether you have unclaimed money

Kenyans can search for financial assets through UFAA's official online service.

The process is straightforward:

Step 1: Visit the UFAA website

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Go to www.ufaa.go.ke and select the Find and Claim or Find Assets option.

The search service is free and directs users to UFAA's reunification portal.

Step 2: Search using the owner's details

Enter the relevant identification or ownership details and check the records returned by the system.

If searching for yourself, use your identifying information.

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Where you suspect an asset belongs to a deceased relative, establish the relationship and the legal documents required to make a beneficiary claim.

Step 3: Confirm the asset details

Where a possible match appears, examine the owner's name and asset information carefully.

A matching name alone does not establish ownership.

UFAA must verify that the claimant is legally entitled to the asset.

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Step 4: Follow the claim requirements

Once a potential asset has been identified, download the appropriate claim forms and prepare the supporting documents.

UFAA also offers services through 59 Huduma Centres across the country.

You can visit any of the 59 Huduma Centres across Kenya (including the Mombasa Huduma Centre at the GPO) to make enquiries, get help with forms, and submit claims (Image: Files)

Documents needed to claim your money

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The requirements depend on whether you are claiming your own money or acting as a beneficiary.

For an original owner, UFAA requires:

Completed Original Owner Claim Form (Form 4A), commissioned by a lawyer.

Completed Indemnity Agreement (Form 5), commissioned by a lawyer.

An original official letter from the institution confirming that the assets were transferred to UFAA.

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A certified copy of your national ID or passport.

A copy of your KRA PIN certificate.

Completed claimant bank details form.

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A recent one-page bank or M-PESA statement, deposit slip or withdrawal slip showing the account name and number.

Where names differ between the identification documents, an original affidavit may also be required.

Can you claim money belonging to a deceased relative?

UFAA allows beneficiaries and people with a recognised legal interest in unclaimed assets to submit claims.

The process requires a Beneficiary Claim Form (Form 4B) and the Indemnity Agreement (Form 5), both commissioned by a lawyer.

Additional documents include the deceased person's death certificate and a Certificate of Confirmation of Grant or Certificate of Summary Administration.

The claimant must also provide identification, a KRA PIN certificate, confirmation from the institution that transferred the assets and the required payment details.

How long does UFAA take to pay?

Section 28 of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Act requires UFAA to consider a claim within 90 days after it is filed and notify the claimant of its decision in writing.

Where a claim is approved, the Authority pays the owner the amount or value of the asset it actually received, or the net proceeds where the asset has been sold.

The law also provides that interest or other earnings do not accrue to the owner for the period after the asset has been transferred to UFAA.

Kenyans should use the Authority's official website and avoid brokers or individuals demanding money to search for assets or guarantee recovery.