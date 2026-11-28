The Kenyan community in America is reeling from the shocking incident in which Muthama Martin Njenga shot his wife dead and injured his stepdaughter before surrendering to the police on Thanksgiving evening.

A Kenyan man living in the United States has surrendered to police after allegedly shooting his wife dead and leaving their child with serious injuries in a horrifying incident that turned a family’s Thanksgiving celebration into a devastating tragedy.

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Muthama Martin Njenga turned himself in minutes after firing several shots at their home in Oakley, California, sending shockwaves through the Kenyan community in the US.

The shots claimed the life of his wife and left his step daughter with serious injuries that saw her admitted to hospital.

Argument that preceded the shooting

Investigators have established that a heated disputed ensued between Njenga and his wife in the minutes leading to the tragedy.

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Crime scene

What the couple had been fighting about remains unknown at this time, with reports indicating that the deceased was a nurse.

He is reported to have shot several rounds with at least one round striking his wife and several other rounds striking his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Despite her injuries, the 16-year-old was able to dash out of the house, taking her two siblings with her and made it to a friend’s house where she sought help.

Muthama Martin Njenga surrenders

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Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro confirmed that police were called to Shullsburg Way where Njenga’s stepdaughter and her siblings had sought refuge, and learnt that the original crime scene was a short distance away in the family's home on the 500 block of Marathon Drive.

A few minutes after the first call, Njenga himself called the police to surrender and confirmed that he still had the gun allegedly used in the shooting in his possession.

Police established that that the two calls were related and made it the couple’s home where they found Njenga’s wife in one of the bedrooms.

Njenga arrived at the Oakley Police Department shortly after calling to surrender and was safely taken into custody.

He was booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and an enhancement for using a firearm causing great bodily injury or death following the fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting that claimed his wife's life and left their child seriously injured.

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Muthama Martin Njenga: Kenyan Man in US shoots wife dead, leaves stepdaughter injured

Police have since launched investigations into the shooting and confirmed that the charges could be expanded with additional counts potentially being brought against the suspect.