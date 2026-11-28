Eric Omondi steps in with big plans after Mathare girl's heartbreaking plea over mum’s health

The video shows the young girl unpacking the weight she has had to carry at such a young age, watching her mother battle health challenges amid the family's financial struggles while clinging to hope that well-wishers will come through for her family.

Barely days after stepping in to rescue ailing young Bryson Makokha, comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi is once again turning compassion into action, extending his growing charity initiative to another family desperately in need of help.

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Backed by the Sisi Kwa Sisi movement, the comedian has taken up a fresh humanitarian mission targeting a struggling family living in Mathare after a heartbreaking appeal by a young girl on social media caught his attention.

In a video posted by the comedian on his social media accounts, a young girl named Sonia lifts the lid on the plight of his family, with her mother battling health challenges in Mathare informal settlements.

Eric Omondi.

She clearly communicates her wishes to have her ailing mother receive treatment, explaining that the family is unable to cover the cost of treatment.

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Young Mathare Girl's heartbreaking plea for mother's rescue moves Kenyans

Sonia then appeals to well-wishers and the general public to come to her aid, stating that seeing her mother in good health means a lot for her.

“Please kindly help my mother to go to hospital…Nitawashukuru sana. Naomba tu mmepeleke hosi, akuwe vizuri, akiwa vizuri nitaskia moyo wangu umetulia na niko sawa," she explained.

The video, which was recorded in their humble abode with a woman believed to be her mother in the background, shows the young girl unpacking the weight she has had to carry at such a young age, watching her mother battle health challenges but unable to afford quality treatment.

Sonia revealed that her mother ekes out a living collecting by walking around with a sack collecting reusable and recyclable items.

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Eric Omondi

Without delving into the challenges, she stated that treatment would take three months and her greatest joy would be seeing her mother back in good health and shape.

She also provided a phone number through which well-wishers may reach out to support, with the video catching the attention of Eric Omondi who wasted no time in signalling his intention to support the family.

Eric Omondi responds with big plans

What began as a passionate plea from a young girl has now sparked another wave of hope, with Omondi mobilising support to bring relief to the family whose plight might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

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Omondi outlined the next course of action, stating that he would trace the Sonia by Saturday November 28 and have her mother admitted to a medical facility.

“Hakuna kupumzika. Huyu Lazima tumpate Leo na Kesho we admit her. This beautiful girl needs her Mother. Please listen to the video. TEAM SISI KWA SISI Kesho tunatoa Huyu mtoi hapa,” Omondi declared.

He also pledged to build a new home for the struggling family, and see to it that the girl is fully taken care of as her mother recovers.

“We will build them a new Home and take full care of this girl as the Mother recovers. Help me find her…PLEASE,” he added.