Murrah and Nili-Ravi water buffaloes are two important dairy breeds renowned for their high milk yield.

Murrah and Nili-Ravi water buffaloes are two important dairy breeds renowned for their high milk yield.

Water buffaloes: How many litres of milk can one animal produce?

Water buffaloes are an important source of milk in several countries, with specialised dairy breeds capable of producing thousands of litres during a single lactation.

President William Ruto’s remarks about exploring buffalo milk production have drawn attention to an animal that plays a significant role in the global dairy industry.

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While many Kenyans accustomed to dairy cows may find the idea unfamiliar, people in parts of Asia widely raise water buffaloes for milk, and they have established a significant contribution to food production and rural livelihoods.

President Ruto: I told the Livestock PS to bring in good breeds of camels and buffaloes. I hear buffaloes also produce a lot of milk. If others are milking them, why can’t we do the same? We need to diversify our sources of milk. #KBCniYetu https://t.co/A2tpTRPyCq — KBC Channel 1 News (@KBCChannel1) October 9, 2026

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), river buffaloes typically produce between 1,500 and 4,500 litres of milk per lactation.

A lactation is the period during which an animal produces milk after giving birth.

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The organisation identifies India and Pakistan among the world’s leading buffalo milk producers, with buffaloes accounting for a substantial share of their milk production.

However, production varies depending on the breed, the animal’s genetics, nutrition and management. The figures therefore represent a broad range rather than a guarantee of what an individual buffalo will produce.

How much milk can one water buffalo produce?

The production potential of water buffaloes becomes clearer when examining the records of specialised dairy breeds.

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India’s Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB), a government research institution, identifies the Murrah and Nili-Ravi among the recognised dairy breeds.

According to the institute’s published breed profiles, Murrah buffaloes have an average milk yield of approximately 2,000 kilogrammes over a standard 305-day lactation.

Nili-Ravi buffaloes have a reported average of approximately 1,950 kilogrammes over the same period.

This was the Buffalo the President was referring to that can be imported from India for milk production in Kenya not our Wildlife Buffalos. https://t.co/qEKimDlBNB — Naipamei Kaikai (@Kaikainaipaa) October 12, 2026

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Measured in kilogrammes of milk, rather than litres

These figures are measured in kilogrammes of milk, rather than litres, and refer to average breed production records published by the institute.

For context, 2,000 kilogrammes of milk is approximately 1,940 litres if a milk density of 1.03 kilogrammes per litre is assumed.

The conversion is an estimate, not an official litre-based production record. The 305-day measurement provides a standard period for comparing milk production between animals and herds.

Some buffaloes have recorded yields considerably higher than the average.

In its 2021 annual report, India’s Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes documented a Murrah buffalo identified as number 4316 that produced 4,810 kilogrammes of milk during a 305-day lactation.

Kenyan farmers deserve more opportunities to grow their incomes. Exploring alternative livestock such as water buffaloes could expand farming ~ President William Ruto #BuffaloFarmingFacts https://t.co/5EltQntf1d — Thimlich Ohinga (@Ja_Macalder) October 12, 2026

The animal was in its fifth lactation, according to the report.

The institute also reported that 13 Murrah buffaloes in its programme exceeded 4,000 kilogrammes of milk in a single lactation.

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The programme specialising in breeding and research has documented these production results. They demonstrate what selected animals can achieve under managed conditions, rather than what farmers should expect from every buffalo.

Murrah buffalo

The Murrah is a recognised dairy breed originating from the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent. Its characteristic appearance includes a predominantly black coat and short, tightly curled horns.

The CIRB lists an average 305-day milk yield of approximately 2,000 kilogrammes for the breed.

The FAO’s small-scale dairy farming manual gives a yield of approximately 1,500–1,800 litres per lactation for Murrah buffaloes in good herds, illustrating that published production estimates vary according to the population and reference used.

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Nili-Ravi buffalo

The Nili-Ravi is another specialised dairy breed associated with the Punjab region, particularly areas of Pakistan and India.

It is generally black, with distinctive white markings that may appear on the forehead, muzzle, feet and tail.